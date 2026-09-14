Ganeshotsav comes with elaborate festivities, grand pandals, beautiful decorations, community celebrations and lip-smacking food. When it comes to food, modaks are believed to be Lord Ganesha's favourite, and one sweet shop in Nashik makes headlines almost every year for its Golden Modaks.





As Ganeshotsav begins, Sagar Sweets, located at Vidya Vikas Circle in Nashik, has unveiled a lavish 'Golden Modak', priced at a whopping Rs 27,000 per kilogram. The sweet, coated with edible gold, has gone viral on social media.











However, this is not the first time the sweet shop has introduced Golden Modaks. Last year, Sagar Sweets sold luxurious Golden Modaks priced at Rs 20,000 per kg.





Previously, in 2021, Sagar Sweets prepared Golden Modaks that cost Rs 12,000 per kg. Reportedly, the shop also had 'Silver Modaks', prepared using an edible silver coating.





Notably, the price of the Golden Modak has more than doubled in five years.





While there are several different versions of modaks available during the festival period, the most popular is the steamed modak, or ukadiche modak.

What Is Ukadiche Modak?

Ukadiche modak has a filling of coconut and jaggery, flavoured with spices such as cardamom and nutmeg. The filling is placed inside rice flour dough rounds, which are then folded into small bag-like shapes by pinching the edges together to create the distinctive pattern characteristic of the modak. Click here for the detailed recipe.





Would you like to try a Golden Modak or make your own modaks at home? Tell us in the comments section.