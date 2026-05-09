Ever saw a rolled snack on a plate at Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila market and thought, “Oh, that looks like khandvi”? Now imagine taking a bite and being hit with garlic, chilli and heat instead of something soft and mild. That moment sums up why khandvi and laphing are often confused, and why they should not be. While they may look alike, these two snacks come from different cultures, use different ingredients, and create very different eating experiences. One is gentle and comforting, the other bold and fiery. Here's how to tell them apart.





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What Is Khandvi?

Khandvi is a classic Gujarati snack made from gram flour (besan) and buttermilk. The mixture is cooked slowly, spread into thin sheets, and carefully rolled into delicate spirals.

It is finished with a light tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves and sesame seeds, and is sometimes topped with coconut or coriander. Soft, mildly tangy and easy on the palate, khandvi is often enjoyed as a tea‑time snack or served as part of a traditional farsan platter.

What Is Laphing?

Photo: Reddit

Laphing is a Tibetan cold noodle dish that has become popular as street food, especially in Delhi and hill towns. It is made using mung bean starch or wheat starch, which gives it a slippery, jelly‑like texture.





The starch sheets are rolled and drenched in chilli oil, garlic, soy sauce, vinegar and spice pastes. Served cold, laphing is sharp, spicy and bold — the kind of snack that makes you pause between bites.

Khandvi vs Laphing: The Key Differences

1. Cultural Role

Khandvi is a traditional snack, often homemade or served at family gatherings. Laphing is street food at heart, meant to be eaten quickly and boldly.

2. Ingredients

Khandvi uses besan and buttermilk, keeping the flavour simple. Laphing relies on starch, with flavour coming almost entirely from the sauces and seasonings.

3. Cooking Process

Khandvi requires careful cooking and precision, one mistake and the rolls won't set. Laphing focuses more on preparation and seasoning than cooking complexity.

4. Texture in the Mouth

Khandvi feels soft, light and melt‑in‑the‑mouth. Laphing is slippery, chewy and intense, giving a far more dramatic mouthfeel.

5. Flavour Intensity

Khandvi is subtle and comforting. Laphing is loud, spicy and unapologetic, often making heat lovers reach for water.

6. After‑Taste

Khandvi leaves a gentle tang. Laphing leaves lingering spice and garlic.





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Which One Should You Try?

If you enjoy mild flavours and traditional snacks that are easy to eat, khandvi is likely your pick. If you crave heat, sourness and bold street‑style flavours, laphing will speak to you more.





They may look similar on the plate, but khandvi and laphing represent two very different ways of eating, and appreciating, food.