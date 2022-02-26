It seems fitness enthusiast Masaba Gupta has decided to indulge her taste buds this weekend and gain energy rapidly. The fashion designer-actress, who is known for her penchant for healthy and nutritious food, has shared an image of wheat noodles, saying it is the “fuel” that keeps her going for another many hours. For someone who wears many hats, food is of utmost importance to remain creatively active for long durations. Masaba knows this very well. Noodles are quick, easy and fulfilling meals. You can go on for hours after having it.





Instagram story by Masaba Gupta

Noodles are full of carbohydrates, which are the nutrients most frequently used as an energy source as they turn into energy as soon as they are ingested. This energy powers the brain and the body. For creative persons, more energy is required to keep them going. However, some people may want to avoid eating noodles regularly as they are mostly made up of refined flour (maida), which lacks essential nutrients. So, go for wheat noodles, like Masaba Gupta.

Masaba Gupta has a habit of sharing dishes with her Instagram family. But the ace designer often makes it a point to talk about those that she has on weekends. Not just different cuisines, she also treats herself to traditional Indian comfort foods as well.





Previously, she has shared about the classic Indian comfort food khichdi. Masaba said she eats khichdi three times a week to compensate for the days she binges on snacks and junk food. It helps her as a medicine to make “her body feel better”.





On another occasion, Masaba Gupta has shared about the benefits of jujube fruit or ‘Ber'. She said it initiates sound sleep, helps in digestion, has anti-inflammatory properties, and is rich in vitamins B and C (glowing skin). “It's a blood purifier, contains 18 of the 24 essential amino acids the body needs to stay healthy and helps reduce stress. It's in season now and eating seasonal fruit is the best thing you can do for your body,” she added.



