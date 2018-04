Why Should You Not Have Sour Foods At Night?

Highlights When it comes to eating at night, almost everybody has an advice or two

The most common reason cited against the favour of sour foods is that these foods are acidic in nature. Eating sour foods just before lying down may cause acidity. It is also said that sour food may aggravate cold and cough.Eating sour foods at night may come in way of your weight loss goals too. According to the book, '101 Weight Loss Tips' by Dr. Shikha Sharma, "sour food like vinegar, sambhar, kadhi, hot and sour soup taken at night cause water retention."Ayurveda suggests many compatible and incompatible food combinations for a particular time. According to Ayurvedic dietary habits, sour foods are best left avoided, especially during the night. As per Ayurveda, there are three fundamental doshas: Vata, Pitta and Kapha, and good health is considered to be a perfect state of balance of between these three doshas. Ayurveda expert Dr. Dhanvantri Tyagi says, "sour foods are not recommended during the night because they may aggravate your vata dosh."An aggravated vata dosha, induced by eating sour foods at night, may also intensify cold and cough and lead to thickened mucus in the nasal passage. It can also lead to weakness and fatigue.Be it sour, sweet or salty, nutritionists around the world advice against eating anything too close to bed, as it may interfere with your usual digestion process. When you eat too close to your sleeping time, you are provided with a sudden surge of energy, which is actually not required by your body at that time. It is the time to power down. The energy hike would prevent you from sleeping and give you a restless night.Therefore, eat your sour delights, but just make sure they aren't too late in the evening and definitely not immediately before your bedtime.