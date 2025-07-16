Let us be honest. For the longest time, food labels were just something printed on the back of a packet of biscuits, crisps or instant noodles. You probably glanced at them once or twice. Like many others, you might assume that if a food item is on a supermarket shelf or at a boutique store, then it must be safe. But the truth is that the label on the back of a packet is not just a technical detail. It is a clue about what you are actually putting into your body.





It all can begin with one simple habit by simply flipping the pack before buying. Over time, you may find yourself eating more mindfully than ever before.





Are '100% Pure' Foods Truly Regulated?

This is one of the first red flags you may notice. Claims like 100% natural, 100% pure, and 100% safe are everywhere. But according to a recent advisory by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the term is not even defined under current food regulations. "The use of the term '100%', whether in isolation or combined with other descriptors, is likely to create a false impression of absolute purity or superiority," the official release warns.





So now, whenever you see '100%' on a food label, take a second to check whether that claim is backed up with any real information.





What Clean Label Products Actually Mean?

There is rising demand for clean label food products with simpler ingredients and minimal additives. If you are someone who cares about what goes into your meals, this shift may seem promising. But here is the catch: clean does not always mean healthy. Many products with the label "clean" are still full of preservatives or flavour boosters. Always read the ingredients list. Shorter lists with words you can pronounce are usually a good sign. If a name sounds too technical, a quick search can clear things up.

Food Labels: What You Should Always Look At?

Reading food labels goes beyond scanning for sugar or fat. It is about knowing your food better, which helps in planning smarter meals and avoiding unwanted ingredients.

1. Statement Of Identity:

This is the official description of what the product claims to be. But sometimes, it is more marketing than fact. A packet may say "Wholesome Multigrain Snack", but when you turn it around, it is mostly refined flour. Always match the product name with the ingredients list. If it sounds vague or overly fancy, double-check.

2. Ingredients List:

Ingredients are listed in descending order of weight. That means the first few items are the ones you are mostly eating. If sugar, refined flour, or palm oil are high on the list, take it as a warning sign. Also, be alert to hidden sugars - they often show up under different names like glucose syrup, maltodextrin, or fructose. In the case of blended foods like sauces, look for specific components instead of blanket terms like "spices" or "flavouring agents".





3. Nutrition Facts:

This section offers a quick overview of your meal's nutritional profile - calories, fats, sugar, protein, fibre and more. Key things to focus on:

Added sugars: These are not naturally present and are introduced during processing. They offer little to no nutrition and spike your blood sugar levels.

These are not naturally present and are introduced during processing. They offer little to no nutrition and spike your blood sugar levels. Trans fats: Even if a label says "0 trans fat", check for partially hydrogenated oils in the ingredients. That is where the real problem lies.

Even if a label says "0 trans fat", check for partially hydrogenated oils in the ingredients. That is where the real problem lies. Sodium: Many packaged foods sneak in high levels of salt. Anything over 400 mg per serving should make you pause.

4. Serving Size:

This one can be eye-opening. A small packet may look like a single serving, but if the label says "2 servings", you are consuming double the calories, fat, sugar and salt. Many brands use smaller serving sizes to make their products appear healthier. Serving sizes are usually listed in grams or common household units, which help you visualise the actual quantity.

How Reading Labels Can Change Your Shopping Habits?

Start reading labels regularly and you will likely notice a big shift in your food choices. You might spend a few more minutes at the store, but you will end up picking foods you feel more confident about. You may even discover new brands or local products that are more honest with their labelling - and often, better for your health.

Tips That Will Upgrade Your Grocery Game

Over time, a few practical tips can help you get better at picking food that works for you:

1. Do Not Trust The Front Of The Pack:

The front is designed to attract, not inform. You will see big claims like "sugar-free", "low-fat", or "multigrain" in bold letters. The actual story is hidden on the back - in the ingredients and nutrition table.

2. Be Aware Of Hidden Sugars:

Sugar has many aliases - dextrose, maltose, cane juice, fruit concentrate, and more. If multiple sugars are listed in different forms, chances are the product is overloaded.

3. Check The Serving Size Math:

Always check the serving size and do the mental maths. If you are likely to finish the pack in one go, double those numbers to get the real picture.

4. Ignore Words Like Natural, Fresh, Pure:

Words like "natural", "pure" and "fresh" sound wholesome, but they are often just buzzwords. "Natural" may still contain preservatives; "fresh" might be processed weeks earlier. Unless a label shows exactly what went into the product and where it came from, be cautious of these terms.

Why It Matters For Everyone?

Food labels are not just for diet-conscious people or nutritionists. Whether you are buying snacks for work, biscuits for your child, or ready meals after a long day - those few lines on the back of the pack help you make better, more informed decisions. They are easy to miss, but once you start reading them, there is no going back.