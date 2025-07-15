You might think you are eating clean - a healthy breakfast here, a "light" snack there, maybe something labelled high-protein or low-fat. But the truth is, many everyday Indian foods that we trust as nutritious are quietly packed with hidden sugar, processed oil and excessive salt. Whether it is something you grab during a busy workday or a cupboard staple marked as "natural", the gap between what is marketed as healthy and what actually supports your health is wider than ever. As more of us try to make smarter choices around diet and nutrition, it is worth asking: Are we being misled by what is on our plates?





10 Everyday Indian Foods With Hidden Sugar And Oil:

1. Flavoured Yogurt Can Be Loaded With Sugar

You might think yogurt is a healthy snack, but flavoured varieties can be loaded with sugar. Some popular brands pack up to 30 grams of sugar per 170-gram serving, which is more than a candy bar. The added flavourings and sweeteners can also include hidden oils.

2. Granola Bars Are Often High In Sugar And Oils

Often marketed as a healthy snack, granola bars are more similar to candy bars than most people realise. They are packed with sugar, oils and unhealthy fats. Read the labels carefully to avoid falling into these sugary traps.

3. Instant Oatmeal Might Not Be As Healthy As It Seems

It might seem like a wholesome breakfast option, but many oatmeal flavours are high in added sugars. Some packets can contain up to 15 grams of sugar per serving. That is a significant amount of sugar to start your day. You can swap your instant oatmeal with plain rolled oats for a healthier option. To elevate the flavour, you can add your own fruits and spices to the mix.

4. Canned Fruits Often Contain Sugary Syrup

They might appear to be a nutritious choice, but many canned fruits are packed in syrup that is high in sugar. Look for options canned in water or natural juice instead.

5. Can Be Packed With Sugar And Fat

Popular among fitness enthusiasts, protein shakes are not free of added sugars and oils. Some shakes can contain up to 20 grams of sugar and 10 grams of fat. Be cautious and choose ones with natural ingredients and minimal added sugars.

6. Trail Mix Can Be A Hidden Calorie Bomb

The added chocolate chips, dried fruits and nuts can turn trail mix into a high-calorie snack. Rather, you can make your own trail mix at home with plain nuts, seeds and dried fruits to control the ingredients and portion sizes.





7. Energy Drinks Are High In Sugar

Energy drinks are notorious for their sugar content. Some contain up to 40 grams of sugar per serving. Pay attention to the sugar content in your beverages and opt for natural energy boosters like fruits and nuts instead.

8. Flavoured Coffee Creamers Add Hidden Oils

They might seem harmless, but many flavoured coffee creamers are high in sugar and oils. A better option is to go for natural creamers or milk alternatives.

9. Instant Noodles Are High In Oil And Sodium

A convenient choice for a quick snack, instant noodles are often high in oils and sodium. The seasoning packets can also contain added sugars. Regular consumption of these noodles can adversely affect your blood sugar levels and overall health.

10. Dried Fruits May Have Added Sugar Or Oil

Often recommended as a healthy snack, dried fruits can also be coated in oils or sugars. For a healthier alternative, look for unsweetened and unsulphured dried fruits.