Besan Chilla is a popular breakfast dish in many Indian households. It is not only delicious and easy to prepare but also a healthy option. Gram flour (besan) is a good source of protein, making it a great addition to a balanced diet. You can make Besan Chilla even more nutritious by adding paneer or your favourite vegetables, which also enhance its flavour. However, many people face a common problem while making it: the chilla often breaks when flipped. If this happens to you, a few simple changes can make all the difference. Here are some useful tips to help you make perfect Besan Chilla every time.

Tips To Make Besan Chilla Without Breaking

1. Get The Batter Consistency Right

The consistency of the batter plays a crucial role in making a perfect Besan Chilla. If you are using one cup of besan, add about half a cup of water and whisk well. Do not add all the water at once; instead, add it gradually while mixing. Also, make sure the batter is smooth and free of lumps. A smooth batter spreads evenly and helps the chilla cook properly without breaking.





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2. Use Vegetables In The Right Proportion

Adding vegetables makes Besan Chilla healthier and tastier, but using too many can cause it to break. Always chop vegetables finely so they blend well into the batter. Large or coarsely chopped pieces can prevent the chilla from holding together. Ensure the quantity of vegetables is balanced with the amount of batter.

3. Add A Binding Ingredient

If your chilla frequently breaks, try mixing one tablespoon of semolina (suji) or rice flour into the batter. These ingredients improve binding, make the chilla crispier and help it hold its shape while flipping.

4. Prepare The Tawa Properly

A non-stick tawa is ideal for making Besan Chilla. Heat the tawa over medium heat and lightly grease it with oil. Wipe off any excess oil using a tissue or cloth. Then sprinkle a few drops of water on the surface and wipe it again. This helps create an even cooking surface for the batter.





Also Read: Moong Dal Chilla Wrap: This High-Protein Wrap Recipe Will Make Your Morning Meals More Nutritious

5. Spread The Batter Correctly

Before pouring the batter, reduce the heat slightly. Pour a ladleful of batter into the centre of the tawa and gently spread it in a circular motion using the back of the ladle. Avoid making the chilla too thin, as this can increase the chances of it breaking.

6. Flip Only When It Is Ready

Once the batter is spread, cook the chilla over medium heat. Wait until the surface looks dry and the edges begin to lift naturally. Drizzle a little oil around the edges, then gently loosen it with a flat spatula. Carefully flip the chilla and cook the other side until golden and cooked through.





Serve And Enjoy





Serve hot Besan Chilla with green chutney, tomato ketchup or curd for a satisfying meal. Keep these simple tips in mind the next time you make Besan Chilla, and you will be rewarded with a perfectly cooked chilla that is easy to flip and full of flavour.