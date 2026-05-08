Summer mornings call for a breakfast that feels light on the stomach yet keeps the body energised for hours. Oats, besan, and chaach chilla is a wholesome combination that fits these needs perfectly. Oats provide fibre and help you feel full, while besan adds protein and a mild, nutty flavour. Chaach, also known as buttermilk, gives the chilla a refreshing taste and makes it soft and easy to digest. This healthy recipe is ideal for those who want a quick homemade breakfast without heavy ingredients. It is nutritious, easy to prepare, and suitable for all age groups. The crisp texture from oats and the cooling effect of chaach come together to create a dish that is satisfying and ideal for hot summer mornings.





Also Read: Moong Dal Chilla Wrap: This High-Protein Wrap Recipe Will Make Your Morning Meals More Nutritious

Why It Is Best for Breakfast

It is light, cooling, and easy to digest during hot weather.

The combination of oats and besan keeps you full for a longer time.

Chaach helps maintain hydration and supports digestion.

It is a quick and healthy breakfast option for busy mornings.

How To Make Oats, Besan and Chaach Chilla

Ingredients

1 cup oats powder

1/2 cup besan

1 cup chaach (buttermilk)

1 finely chopped onion

1 chopped green chilli

2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves

Salt as per taste

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

Oil for cooking

Method





Step 1: Prepare the Batter





Mix oats powder, besan, chaach, salt, and cumin seeds in a bowl until the batter is smooth and lump-free.





Step 2: Add Vegetables





Add onion, green chilli, and coriander leaves to the batter and mix well for added flavour and texture.





Step 3: Heat the Pan





Place a non-stick pan on a medium flame and lightly grease it with a few drops of oil.





Step 4: Cook the Chilla





Spread one ladle of batter evenly on the pan and cook both sides until golden brown and lightly crisp.





Step 5: Serve Fresh





Serve the hot chilla with mint chutney or curd for a refreshing summer breakfast.





Oats, besan, and chaach chilla is a healthy, tasty, and refreshing breakfast option that fits perfectly into summer mornings.