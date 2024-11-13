Most of you would agree that chilla is one of the healthiest and most nutritious options in Indian households - especially if you're looking for a protein-rich dish. Since it's made with pantry staples, this savoury, pancake-like dish is perfect for the morning rush. Whether you serve it with chutney, curd, pickle, or even vegetables, it never fails to please. You've probably had regular moong dal chilla at home, but what about those times when you crave protein with a little twist? For those moments and more, we've got a great recipe for you that starts with a chilla but ends with a wrap. Any guesses? It's the Moong Dal Chilla Wrap! This high-protein (tried and tested) wrap is perfect for busy mornings and fussy eaters. So, what are you waiting for? Roll up your sleeves, grab your besan container, and read on to learn how to make this wrap!





What Makes Moong Dal Chilla Wrap A Must-Have?

Moong dal chilla wraps are an excellent choice for people with families who need something healthy and protein-packed for breakfast. Moong dal, as we all know, is packed with protein. And when combined with other ingredients, it makes a delicious meal with a balanced mix of nutrients. The high protein content keeps you fuller for longer, making it perfect for busy mornings. Plus, it's extremely versatile, so you can even pack it with your child's favourite vegetables!

Can You Replace Eggs In This Moong Dal Chilla Wrap?

Absolutely! If you want to make it egg-free, simply skip the scrambled eggs and add an extra portion of sauted veggies or paneer for protein. You can also add tofu as a vegan option for your wrap. Since moong dal itself is high in protein, the wrap remains nutritious and filling. Want to make it colourful? Add extra greens like spinach or lettuce to make it even more delicious and visually satisfying.

How To Make Moong Dal Chilla Wrap | High-Protein Moong Dal Chilla Wrap Recipe

Making moong dal chilla wrap is extremely simple. This recipe was shared by chef and content creator Saloni Kukreja. To make these wraps:

1. Prepare the Moong Dal Mixture

Rinse the moong dal 5-6 times until the water runs clear. Then, soak it for at least 1 hour or overnight. Once soaked, transfer it to a blender. Add chopped green chillies, water, and salt to the blender. Blend into a smooth batter and set aside.

2. Prepare Eggs

Crack the eggs into a bowl. Add seasonings of your choice along with chopped garlic, chilli flakes, and a dash of milk. Whisk until well combined. Heat a nonstick pan and add a little butter. Pour in the egg mixture and scramble it towards the end.

3. Cook Chillas

Heat some oil in a nonstick pan. Pour a ladleful of the moong dal batter and rotate the pan to spread it evenly. Cook until golden brown on both sides.

4. Make The Wrap

Place the cooked moong dal chilla on a plate and make an incision from the centre. On one half of the chilla, spread basil pesto. Place sliced tomatoes on a quarter of the chilla and the scrambled eggs on another quarter. Fold the chilla like a wrap and enjoy!

Will you try this Moong Dal Chilla Wrap recipe at home? Let us know in the comments below.