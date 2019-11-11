Watch: Foods That Can Keep You Warm This Winter Season

Winter diet tips to stay warm

Highlights Winter means the body needs more energy to keep warm

We need more nutrients in our meals so that we can fuel our system

Keeping up our immunity is the key to preventing infections

During winters, it is not just about how well you cover yourself with layers of woollen clothes, but also what you consume that can help you stay warm. There are certain foods that you can include in your diet, which can generate heat in the body naturally. Moreover, we need more nutrients in our meals so that we can fuel our system. So start out by changing the ingredients in your pantry and fridge. Winter means the body needs more energy to keep warm; and interestingly, the efficiency of our digestive processes also increases to help us utilise nutrients better. We need more nutrients in our meals so that we can fuel our system.





Also Read: This Carrot And Beet Juice May Help Make Your Skin Radiant This Wedding Season





Watch: How To Keep Yourself Warm This Winter Season







Winter Diet: Add Some Of These Nutrients For Benefits:

Load up on Vitamin C: Keeping up our immunity is the key to preventing infections like flus and cold. Vitamin C plays a crucial role in the health of our immune system; therefore, add citrusy fruits, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, amla and guava.



Get in the reds, whites and greens to add beta carotene to your diet. Colours of vegetables and fruits are a pointer to the antioxidant polyphenols are found in them. Reds and yellow veggies contain carotenoids, greens contain chlorophyll, blue purple and red contain anthocyanins, and white contain anthoxanthins. Winter demands more nutrients so add colours to your plate. In addition to antioxidants, root vegetables add carbs for the extra energy demands, greens add beta-carotene, which converts to Vitamin A in our body, maintaining the integrity of our tissues.

Also Read: 5 Delicious Carrot Desserts You Must Try This Winter

Nuts provide concentrated sources of energy from healthy fats like mono-unsaturated fats, antioxidants, proteins and fibre. Dry fruits are again good sources of energy and are also brimming with potassium and iron.



Spices commonly used in our cooking also help in digestion and we have been using them for colds, pains as well. Ajwain is a great digestion booster, while methi seeds work well for bone and joint pains. Haldi, as we all know, is a potent anti-inflammatory agent, hence using it for joint stiffness and pains is beneficial. Haldi water also helps build immunity. Tulsi, mustard seeds are effective against colds.

Make sure you eat healthy and nutritious this winter season. Stay healthy and warm. Happy winters!











Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.







