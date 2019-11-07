Skin-Care Diet: This Carrot And Beet Juice May Help Make Your Skin Radiant This Wedding Season

Packed with fibres, carrots also help facilitate digestion and weight loss.

The wedding season is upon us and we are sure you are flooded with invitations by now. Wardrobe, jewellery, make-up, gifts, there's so much to look after that in the midst of all the hustling we often neglect our skin and realise it only when it is too late. Well yes, you can always go to a spa and pamper your skin with their high-end products, but if you are looking for something natural and nourishing you can look into your kitchen pantry for solutions. Yes, you heard us. Winters are around the corner and the nippy weather is also associated with a host of nutritious vegetables; for instance, carrot and beetroot. Carrots are a treasure trove of antioxidants and minerals. It is enriched with vitamin C that helps strengthen immunity. It is also a good source of vitamin A and beta-carotene that helps boost your eyesight. Packed with fibres, carrots also help facilitate digestion and weight loss. Beetroot (or chukundar) is an incredibly heart-healthy. It is an incredible source of potassium, which helps keep your blood pressure in check. The ruby-red vegetable may help facilitate healthy weight management too, due to its high fibre content. Did you know both the root vegetables may do wonders for your skin too?!





Carrot And Beetroot Benefits For Skin

Including carrots in your diet may help make your skin more radiant and youthful. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "in addition to beta-carotene, lutein, and lycopene, carrots contain silicon, which promotes healthy skin and nails." Beetroot too is a great source of vitamin C. By fighting free radical activity, vitamin C helps you regain your lost sheen. You can toss these two in salads or blend them in soups. You can also make fresh juice fusing the two together and enjoy your own DIY detox concoction.





How To Make Carrot and Beetroot Juice:

3 carrots peeled and chopped





Half cup of medium-sized beetroot, peeled and chopped





1 teaspoon of lemon juice





1 teaspoon of rock salt





Method:





1. In a blender, add carrots, beetroot, lemon juice, rock salt and blend until smooth.





2. If the concoction is too thick for you, add more water. Blend again. Your juice is ready!











Drink this juice daily for best results. Make sure you include these healthy veggies and other leafy greens of the season as part of your daily diet too.









