Peanut Soup For Winter Diet: A Unique Recipe Packed With Wholesome Goodness

Peanut soup for winter diet: Comforting and delicious, this recipe is a must try!

There's something about having soups in winters that feels just right. Just a sip of the piping hot broth goes straight to your soul. There are so many comforting and nourishing winter soups out there - from the classic tomato to a unique broccoli soup. How about trying an interesting and innovative peanut soup this winter season? This unique peanut soup recipe is packed with nutritive goodness that enriches your body from within and keeps it winter-ready.





Why Peanut Soup For Winters? | Peanut Health Benefits

Peanut, also known as groundnut, is a legume that is abundantly available during the winter season. The humble nut is enriched with protein, fibre and healthy fatty acids, all of which are essential ingredients for the body and aid weight loss too. The presence of Omega-3 fatty acids also helps maintain a healthy heart. The low-carb legume is also surprisingly rich in antioxidants, which reverse the ageing process and help rejuvenate hair and skin.





Peanut soup for winter diet: Try this exciting recipe for a wholesome dinner treat fortified with nutrition.



How To Make Peanut Soup | Easy Peanut Soup Recipe

This recipe is called 'Virginia Peanut Soup' since it is a specialty of the state of Virginia, USA where peanuts are grown abundantly. To begin with the recipe, heat butter in a heavy pan on medium heat. Add one medium onion and sauté till it becomes golden-brown in colour. Now, add the chicken stock and all-purpose flour and whisk till the mixture has a toasty aroma. Add the remaining ingredients such as peanut butter, heavy cream, hot sauce, lime juice and season it as per taste. Garnish with chopped peanuts and scallions and your yummy soup is ready to be served!





To make the soup healthier, you can swap butter and heavy cream with ghee and milk respectively. So, try your hands at this satiating recipe and enjoy the winter season to the fullest. Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Peanut soup.







