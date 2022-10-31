The advantages of Kadha need no separate introduction. Be it a glass of tulsi-turmeric kadha or giloy kadha, kadha is one magical winter drink that spells nothing but comfort and goodness. Since time immemorial, this desi drink has been a staple for many people. Adding to the array of options, here is another excellent kadha recipe that is both effective and tasty. Ajwain Kali Mirch Kadha is made with common ingredients known for their medicinal and healing properties. Ajwain (or carom seeds) has been used for centuries in traditional medicines to treat the flu and common cold. It is high in antioxidants and vitamin C, which help boost immunity and nourish us from within, safeguarding us from a variety of seasonal diseases.





The other ingredient used in this kadha is kali mirch (black pepper). According to DK Publishing House's book 'Healing Foods,' "Black pepper aids in digestion and stimulates the appetite. It also has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help the body eliminate toxins. "All of these ingredients contribute distinctive features to the kadha, which may help build and improve immunity. Now, let's learn how to make it.

Ajwain Kali Mirch Kadha Recipe: How To Make Ajwain Kali Mirch Kadha

To make this concoction, heat 2 cups of water in a pan over medium heat. Add 1 tbsp each of carom seeds and black peppercorns. Turn off the gas when the water has been reduced by half. Mix in a little bit of honey or jaggery along with a few drops of lemon juice. This Kadha can be consumed twice a day.

