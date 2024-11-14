Spinach (palak) is a winter wonder vegetable, and if you haven't yet tried it in all its delicious forms, now's the time. Sure, we all know the classic Palak Paneer, Palak Aloo, Palak Ka Saag, and even Palak Paratha, but today we've got something a little different - Palak Masala Chana. This flavorful, healthy curry is exactly what your winter dinner needs. It's packed with taste, it's super nutritious, and it's a great way to add some variety to your meals. Spinach is already an iron powerhouse, and when you pair it with black chickpeas, you're doubling the health benefits. Black chickpeas are high in protein and fibre, both of which are fantastic for weight loss. So, yes - this curry is your new best friend for both taste and health. Let's take a look at the recipe!





Palak Masala Chana Recipe: How To Make Palak Masala Chana

First things first, soak your chickpeas overnight or for about 4-5 hours. Once soaked, toss them in a pressure cooker with some salt and cook them for 5-6 whistles. While that's cooking, rinse and boil the spinach, then blend it into a smooth paste.

Next, check the chickpeas to make sure they're cooked through. Now, blend three onions into a paste, and do the same for tomatoes and ginger-garlic. Pro tip: blending everything into a paste makes the curry extra flavorful!





Heat some oil in a pan, toss in cumin seeds and a pinch of asafoetida. Then, add the onion paste and sauté for a bit. After that, stir in the ginger-garlic paste, cook it for a minute, and then add the tomato paste. Let it cook together for another two minutes before adding red chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder, and salt. Stir it all up and let the flavours meld together.





Once your masala is smelling amazing, add the boiled chickpeas to the pan. Mix them with the masala and cook for a few minutes. Then, pour in the spinach puree and stir it all together. Cover the pan and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Once it's done, turn off the heat and sprinkle some garam masala on top. Garnish with fresh coriander.





For an extra burst of flavour, finish it off with a tadka! Finely chop some garlic, heat some desi ghee in a pan, and fry the garlic with two whole red chillies and some kasuri methi. Let it cook for about two minutes, then pour it over the curry and cover the pan again.





After a few minutes, remove the lid, and get ready for a mouthwatering experience! Serve this Palak Masala Chana with roti, paratha, puri, or even rice for a wholesome meal. This winter, treat yourself to this delicious dish and enjoy a cosy, comforting dinner.









