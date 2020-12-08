Winter Special: This Dhaniya Pakoda Recipe Is Just The Tea-Time Buddy You Were Looking For!

We bring you a winter special pakoda that is made with fresh and flavourful coriander leaves.

Highlights Pakodas are one of the most popular snacks

One can make pakode with many dufferent ingredients

Here is a quick and easy dhania pakoda recipe you can try

We all are well aware of sudden evening hunger pangs. As the clock strikes 5, we feel like munching on something along with a hot cup of chai. Biscuit, chips, mathri, samosa and more - there are countless number of options across the country. While choice of snacks is unique to each individual, there's one option that every chai lover swears by. And it's a bowl of crispy fritters (pakoda). In fact, chai and pakoda has made a classic combination for eons. From the chai tapri on the street to our household kitchens - pakoda is one common snack item prepared everywhere. Easy and quick to make, fritters follow no strict recipe for preparation. All you need to do is throw in some ingredients of your choice in a batter of besan and deep fry them.





We bring you a winter special pakoda that is made with fresh and flavourful coriander leaves. Yes, you heard it right! Coriander leaves, dipped in a besan-rice flour batter, makes for a crispy chips-like pakoda (or bhajiya) in just a few minutes. Let's find out the recipe!





(Also Read: 5 Best Pakora Recipes)





Chai and pakoda has made a classic combination for eons.

Here's The Recipe Of Dhaniya Pakoda:

Ingredients:





- 1 bunch coriander leaves, do not chop





- 4-5 tablespoon besan





- 2-3 tablespoon rice flour





- Salt, to taste





- 1 pinch turmeric powder





- Half teaspoon kalonji





- Half teaspoon red chilli powder





- Oil, to fry





Method:





1. Clean the coriander leaves and dispose the rotten ones. Keep them intact with the stems.





2. Make a batter with besan, rice flour, salt, turmeric powder, kalonji and red chilli powder. Add water and make a batter. Make the batter thick but not runny.





3. Heat enough oil in a pan.





4. Now, take a few coriander leaves (7-8), dip in the batter and leave them in oil slowly. Repeat the same with two to three more sets of dhaniya.





Promoted

5. Fry till the fritters turn golden and crispy.





6. Sprinkle chaat masala and serve hot with chai. Enjoy!







