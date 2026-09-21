Each state or region has its own traditional drink; many are prepared with locally available ingredients, seasonal produce and age-old methods. Fermentation, in particular, has long been used to give certain beverages a distinct taste and, in some cases, an alcoholic character.





One such traditional drink is Neera, a sweet, translucent and nutrient-rich sap tapped fresh from the unopened flower bunch, or spadix, of coconut palm trees. Traveller Roop Verma came across the drink during her trip to Lakshadweep. In a video, she introduced viewers to Neera as a traditional local beverage and gave it a try, encouraging them to taste it if they get a chance.





The reel began with Roop standing alongside a local person, who explained more about the traditional drink as she held a glass of fresh Neera in her hands. “This is the local drink of Lakshadweep, which is called Neera,” she said.

After learning that the beverage can turn alcoholic once fermented (or left unrefrigerated for 4-5 hours), the duo took a sip as part of a “Neera taste test”, followed by a “Cheers!” She then asked if the drink had the potential to become alcoholic and get people tipsy. The locals replied with a yes.





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Roop's reaction said it all. “Wow! I have never tasted a local drink that is so yummy. This tastes like coconut water, like coconut juice, and it's actually so yummy. Pani bhi nahi daalna, kuch nahi daalna (There was no need to add water or anything),” she said.





She also added, “It's amazing; you guys should try it.”





Look at the video:

In the caption, she wrote, “This is Neera, a traditional local drink from Lakshadweep. It's naturally non alcoholic when fresh, but once fermented, it develops alcohol, and we're trying the alcoholic version.”





Many viewers, including those familiar with Neera, shared their reactions in the comments section.





Someone wrote, “There's really nothing quite like experiencing local food and culture firsthand”





“You can get this at roadsides in Maharashtra also! Easily available,” a comment read.





A user mentioned, “Neera is common in India, especially in Telangana, it's consumed since ages!”





Someone stated, “It's also available in Goa as well as Kerala .. though probably in extremely limited quantities since it hasn't caught on as a modern-day beverage”





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“All the coastal regions of India can get you this, after certain hours Neera becomes Tadi,” a user mentioned.





Getting nostalgic about Neera, a user expressed, “I've been consuming this since childhood. I'm from Surat. Fun fact:- After maybe 5-6 hours, Neera becomes an alcoholic drink called Taadi which has a slight tangy tint to it”





Indeed, it sounded like an interesting local drink to try while visiting Lakshadweep.