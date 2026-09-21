When buying apples from the market, we often pick the ones that look bright red and fresh. But after bringing them home, we sometimes find that they are not sweet at all. A good-looking apple does not always mean a sweet apple. Next time you go shopping, keep these simple tips in mind to pick apples that are more likely to be sweet and juicy.





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5 Tips To Buy Sweet Apples From Market:

1. Don't Go By The Colour Alone

A bright red apple may look sweet, but its colour does not tell you how it will taste. Check the apple properly instead of choosing it just because it looks red.

2. Pick A Firm Apple

Hold the apple in your hand and gently press it. It should feel firm and not too soft, as very soft apples may be old or overripe.

3. Give It A Quick Smell

Bring the apple close and smell it before buying. A ripe apple usually has a mild, sweet smell, while an apple with hardly any smell may not be fully ripe.





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4. Look For Fresh Skin

Choose apples with smooth, fresh-looking skin. Avoid ones with bruises, dark spots or wrinkled skin, as these can affect the taste and freshness.

5. Check The Weight

Pick up a few apples of the same size and compare their weight. The one that feels slightly heavier is often juicier and can be a better pick.