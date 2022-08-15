There are so many reasons to fall in love with cakes. A large slice of cake is all that it takes to make your heart smile, isn't it? Cakes remind you of celebrations and all the happy moments in your life. To be able to prepare this dessert, many learn baking and enjoy the art thoroughly. Whether it's someone's birthday at home or it's simply about satiating the sweet tooth, just bake a cake. If you are someone who loves baking, then we are happy to announce that an interesting recipe is waiting for your attention. Chef Kunal Kapur has shared a video on Instagram showing the easy recipe for delicious chocolate icing.





In the video, Kunal said that you will need to follow the double boiler method for this one. Wondering what is a double boiler? It includes two pots that use steam as a heat source to melt chocolate. So, according to this process, first, you must place a large pot filled with hot water. Take a smaller pot that fits inside the larger one and that uses the steam from the hot water.





Chef Kunal has added about 1/2 cup of dark chocolate into the smaller vessel and allowed it to melt using the steam. Once, the chocolate is completely melted, he puts 2 cups of whipped cream into it. Tip: Keep stirring it until it appears like a mousse. Your quick chocolate icing is ready. You can use it for decorating your cakes.

Take a look:

Kunal Kapur often shares interesting recipe videos. Once, he shared a delectable recipe for no-bake chocolate cake. Crush the biscuits and keep them aside. Going by the double boiler method, melt chocolate, butter, cocoa powder and cream altogether. Once, the chocolate melts, add it to the chopped pieces of biscuits. Collect it all into a spring base cake tin and keep it in the refrigerator for setting. Meanwhile, you keep your icing ready (made with chocolate and cream). Pour the icing on top of your cake and keep it back in the refrigerator for about two hours. Remove the cake from the fridge and release the spring base to take out the cake from the mould. You can use whipped cream, cherries, mint leaves and some chocolate shavings for garnishing.





Hope these videos by Kunal Kapur inspired you to try your hands at baking.