All those who regularly work in the kitchen must be aware that dealing with onions could be a challenging task. This vegetable comes in layers and often gets you all teared up when you try to chop it. Well, at the same time, it's an important ingredient that completes the food items in many households. What if we tell you that there is a unique onion dish that doesn't require you to cut them and yet prepare a great delicacy out of it? Chef Kunal Kapur has shared a unique “onion masala” recipe on Instagram. In the caption, he said, “Over the weekend, I tried this amazing recipe for onion masala. Have you ever tried it?”





According to the post, first, Chef Kunal picked some decadent onions and removed the outer cover the way we usually do. He, then, made fine openings from the upper side without chopping them fully. In the next step, he dipped those onions into a curry loaded with spices. After coating the onions, chef Kunal placed them all on a sheet pan and put them inside the oven. And, it's ready.





A while back, Kunal Kapur shared a yummy papad sandwich recipe that can be easily prepared at home. This is an easy onion-tomato sandwich recipe that gets ready quickly and tastes good. For this, he picked bread slices, papad and some butter. Next, chef Kunal prepared a mixture using onions, tomatoes, cucumber, coriander and some spices. Punch all the ingredients between the slices and you are good to go. Read about it here.





Chef Kunal Kapur's interesting recipes look perfect for weekend treats. What do you think?