Watch: Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur Shares Tips On How To Buy The Best Aloo (Potato)

Never wash potatoes beforehand to avoid absorption of excess moisture.

Highlights Chef Kunal Kapur shares tips on how to buy potatoes.

Never buy the potatoes that have green-ish texture on the skin.

Always buy potatoes that are firm.

Trust us buying vegetables, fruits, fish and other grocery items is an art! One needs skills and experience to understand whether the vegetable is fresh, or the fruit will be sweet. Ask any person who does regular grocery shopping, they will instantly identify if the prawn is fresh, or meat piece is cold stored. How, you ask? All you need to keep in mind are some basic tips and tricks that will help you do the groceries like a pro! Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur recently shared some easy tips that you might keep in mind before heading out to the 'sabzi mandi'.





Chef took to his Instagram handle to share a short reel where he explained how you can pick the best aloo from the lot. "Aloo sabko pasand hai, but sahi aloo kaise khareedna hai, aur usse store kaise karna hai - ye har kisi ko nahi aata. (We all love aloo. But most of us do not know how to buy the right one and store it.) Sharing with you some tips on buying the right potato on your next trip to market," he wrote alongside.





Aloo is the basic necessity for all of us. It is one such vegetable that can help you whip up any an extensive range of dishes any time of the day. Hence, you will find aloo to be a common food item stored in every household. According to Chef Kunal, one must always follow these steps below to buy and store aloo for long.

4 Tips And Tricks To Pick The Best Aloo:

1. Always check if the potato is firm and tight. Do not buy the ones which are soft.





2. If you find potatoes that have sproutings on the body, avoid buying them.





3. Do not buy the potatoes that have green-ish tinge on the skin.





4. Never wash the potatoes before using them. The less moisture it absorbs, the long it can be stored. Moisture spoils potatoes faster.





Watch the full video here:

Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Quick And Easy Dahi Aloo At Home











Now on, keep these four basic points in mind and store potatoes in bulk for whenever you need them.







