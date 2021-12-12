There's a good chance that many of you are still working from home. In that case, there's also a possibility that you may be stuck in a meal-planning rut, or a situation where you may have run out of ideas. During the lockdown in 2020, things like making cheese-loaded pizza from scratch or Dalgona coffee seemed like a kitchen adventure. However, now, those ideas seem mundane, or even stale. But all is not lost. Chef Kunal Kapoor has shared a video recipe on Instagram, showing how to make a super-fast and super-tasty onion-tomato sandwich.





(Also Read: Chicken Mayo Sandwich Recipe And More, 5 Easy Chicken Sandwich Recipes For Busy Mornings)





He captioned the post, “Jab bhuk lage yeh banao (when you're hungry, make this)”, and then went on to narrate the step-by-step process.





The ingredients chef Kunal Kapoor used for the sandwich are:





Bread slices – 4





Butter – 2 tbsp





Papad – 2





For the filling he used:





Onion chopped – ¼ cup





Tomato chopped – ¼ cup





Cucumber chopped – ¼ cup





Coriander chopped – handful





Green chilli chopped – 1 tsp

Chaat masala – 1 tsp





Salt





Lemon juice – 1 tbsp





Cheese slices – 2





Here's how he made the sandwich:





For the filling, he mixed together all ingredients except the cheese slices. Then, he tossed the filling and kept it aside.





Next, he smeared butter on all four bread slices, turned the butter side down for two slices and placed the filling on top.





With his hands, he crushed the roasted papad and sprinkled it over the filling.





Then, he placed a cheese slice on top and covered it with the remaining two buttered slices, keeping the butter side up.





Finally, he heated a tawa and placed the bread on it, and pressed it gently with a spatula to make sure that the bread was toasted on all sides.





He carefully turned it over and cooked till the bread turned brown on both sides.





Before serving, you can also cut the sandwich into two.





Watch the video here:

Inspired by this recipe? It does show that exotic fillings or special sauces aren't always needed to make a delicious sandwich. For flavours to burst out, just a few simple and everyday ingredients at home are enough. We're sure this would become the new go-to recipe for many of you