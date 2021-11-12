Diabetes is a major concern for people across the world. It is a lifestyle disease that has gripped almost 537 million adults globally. According to 10th Edition of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas, 1 in 10 people are suffering from diabetes. It has seen a 16 percent (74 million) rise since the previous IDF estimates in 2019. And erratic lifestyle is considered one of the major reasons for this health issue. According to health experts, unhealthy lifestyle and imbalanced diet pattern often lead to rise in blood sugar level, which is considered incurable. This is why clinical nutritionist Rupali Datta suggests proper medication and balanced diet to manage diabetes. "Diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke and lower limb amputation. Healthy diet, physical activity and avoiding tobacco use can prevent or delay type 2 diabetes," reads a report on official website of the United Nations.





UN General Assembly in 2007 adopted resolution 61/225 designating 14 November as World Diabetes Day. Since then, every year, the world celebrates Diabetes Day to make people aware of this alarming health concern. The resolution by UN recognized "the urgent need to pursue multilateral efforts to promote and improve human health, and provide access to treatment and health-care education."

This World Diabetes Day 2021, we bring you some easily available and accessible everyday foods that might help manage blood sugar level. Let's take a look.

Here're 5 Foods To Include In Diabetes Diet:

1. Leafy Greens

It is always suggested to include spinach, broccoli and other green vegetables to your diabetes-friendly diet. These vegetables contain iron, calcium, vitamin etc and have lower glycaemic index (GI).

2. Nuts

Almonds, walnuts and more - nuts are healthy, wholesome and have a pool of nutrients. Nuts contain healthy oils that help you keep up a balanced diabetes-friendly diet.

3. Yogurt

Yogurt (and other low fat dairy products) can also be considered a perfect addition to a diabetes-friendly diet. Besides being enriched with prebiotics, yogurt also contains dietary protein and amino acids that are "involved in the modulation insulin sensitivity and in glucose metabolism," informs Rupali Datta.

4. Whole Grains

Wheat, corn, oats, barley etc help make a perfect meal for the ones looking for diabetes-friendly diet. Each of these ingredients are good source of healthy carbs that not only loads you up with energy, but also may help control diabetes.

5. Dal

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.