Milk fans are rare but their love for milk knows no bounds. They can pick up a glass of milk and chug it down any time of the day. Milkshakes, smoothies and cereals would also form a big part of their diet. Are you one of them? Then you should know that even though milk is a healthy drink, you need to be careful about how to have it, especially with what to have it. If you thought you could throw in anything in milk and have it, you might be wrong. With the help of expert opinions, we are going to reveal what foods you must not have with milk. Take notes.





Also read: Did You Know? You Should Avoid Consuming These 5 Foods With Chai

Which Foods Cannot Be Eaten With Milk?

1.Protein-Rich Foods

It is believed that proteins and milk should not be combined as it can weigh down on your stomach and even lead to weight gain. Nutritionist Anshul Jaibharat says, milk and protein foods together can cause heaviness and digestion issues. However, it can benefit those people who want to gain muscle and children in their growing up age."

2. Fish And Meat

You may have heard all kinds of theories and horror stories about what happens if fish and milk are consumed together. The fact is that meat and fish are hot in nature and milk has a cooling effect. So a combination of these foods can cause chemical imbalance in the body, which may harm the health. Nutritionist Shilpa Arora confirms, "Two protein items should not be consumed at the same time. Since milk is also rich in protein, you should avoid having fish and meat with milk."





Also read: Have You Been Consuming Seafood Regularly? Know The Health Risks First

3. Citrus Foods

You already know we add lemon juice to milk for it to curdle and transform into cheese. This is the effect of adding citrus foods to milk. Do you want something like that going on in your stomach? Nutritionist Shilpa Arora warns, "Acidic, citrus, and vitamin C-rich foods should not be consumed with milk."

4. Certain Fruits

Fruits are the most common type of food we add to milk. But health experts warn against using just any fruit. This may come as a surprise but banana shake is not exactly a healthy drink. Traditional medicine expert Dr. Surya Bhagwati explains, "Milk is a type of animal protein, and is known to cause digestion problems and acidity when had with some type of fruits. Banana and milk are also incompatible and can cause cough and cold." Fruits that are safe to be had are the ones which have sweet and buttery properties. Mangoes, dates, figs and avocados are safe options.











Were you having your favourite milk the wrong way all this while?