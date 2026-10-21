Honey is usually associated with its natural sweetness and soothing properties. But did you know there is a rare variety that can have mind-altering effects? Found high in the Himalayan mountains of Nepal, ‘mad honey' is unlike the regular honey you drizzle over your breakfast or stir into a cup of tea.

Who Is Rajiv Mehta? Lilavati Hospital Trustee To Speak At NDTV World Summit 2026

Alain Ebobisse, Africa50 CEO, To Attend NDTV World Summit 2026. All About Him

Kriti Sanon At NDTV World Summit: A Look At Her Career And Business Ventures

Ex-CIA Director To Decode 'War In Times Of AI' At NDTV World Summit

Who Is Vikram Rai, CEO, South Asia GE Aerospace, Set To Attend The NDTV World Summit 2026

NDTV World Summit 2026: What To Watch Out For | PM Modi, Jaishankar, AI And Global Power Shifts

Andrew Ng On AI At Scale: Building The Intelligence Economy | NDTV World Summit 2026

NDTV World Summit 2026: Behind The Scenes As Ayush And Vedika Preview Two-Day Mega Event

S Jaishankar On India's Geopolitics Of Sovereign Choice | NDTV World Summit 2026

NDTV World Summit 2026 | Managing Editor Shiv Aroor On What Lies Ahead





Produced by the world's largest honeybees, Apis laboriosa, this unusual variety gets its name from compounds found in the nectar of rhododendron flowers. These compounds contain grayanotoxins, naturally occurring substances that can affect the human nervous system. It can cause symptoms such as dizziness, nausea and changes in blood pressure.





This honey is found in the Himalayan mountains of Nepal in regions such as Lamjung, Gorkha, Myagdi, and Kaski at altitudes ranging from 2,500 to 3,500 meters. Not only do these flowers grow at such high altitudes, but the cold climate and high humidity of the region also increase the concentration of grayanotoxin, making this honey the most potent of its kind in the world.

Also Read: Tripura Exports 1 Tonne Of Mustard Honey To Dubai For The First Time





How Nepal's Rare ‘Mad Honey' Is Harvested?





The Gurung tribe, an indigenous group in Nepal, has been harvesting the natural treat for centuries. They hang from 300-foot-high cliffs, relying solely on handmade bamboo ladders and a single rope. They use smoke from below to drive the bees away, then manually cut down the giant honeycombs. There is no safety gear, no harness, just a rope and a centuries-old technique.





As per a post shared on Instagram, when consumed in small amounts, mad honey creates a warming sensation in the body and is believed to reduce stress and induce a natural sense of euphoria. However, eating too much may result in dizziness, nausea and a spinning sensation. For centuries, the Gurung tribe has used the compound as a medicinal honey. It is said to be effective for joint issues, help improve cholesterol levels, and also be beneficial for heart conditions.

Also Read: 8 Different Types Of Honey You Should Know About





Mad honey is a highly sought-after variety that can sell for nearly Rs 10,000 per kilogram, reported News18. Its limited availability, unique properties and traditional harvesting methods have contributed to it being one of the more expensive varieties of honey in the world.