Honey is usually associated with its natural sweetness and soothing properties. But did you know there is a rare variety that can have mind-altering effects? Found high in the Himalayan mountains of Nepal, ‘mad honey' is unlike the regular honey you drizzle over your breakfast or stir into a cup of tea.
Produced by the world's largest honeybees, Apis laboriosa, this unusual variety gets its name from compounds found in the nectar of rhododendron flowers. These compounds contain grayanotoxins, naturally occurring substances that can affect the human nervous system. It can cause symptoms such as dizziness, nausea and changes in blood pressure.
This honey is found in the Himalayan mountains of Nepal in regions such as Lamjung, Gorkha, Myagdi, and Kaski at altitudes ranging from 2,500 to 3,500 meters. Not only do these flowers grow at such high altitudes, but the cold climate and high humidity of the region also increase the concentration of grayanotoxin, making this honey the most potent of its kind in the world.
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How Nepal's Rare ‘Mad Honey' Is Harvested?
The Gurung tribe, an indigenous group in Nepal, has been harvesting the natural treat for centuries. They hang from 300-foot-high cliffs, relying solely on handmade bamboo ladders and a single rope. They use smoke from below to drive the bees away, then manually cut down the giant honeycombs. There is no safety gear, no harness, just a rope and a centuries-old technique.
As per a post shared on Instagram, when consumed in small amounts, mad honey creates a warming sensation in the body and is believed to reduce stress and induce a natural sense of euphoria. However, eating too much may result in dizziness, nausea and a spinning sensation. For centuries, the Gurung tribe has used the compound as a medicinal honey. It is said to be effective for joint issues, help improve cholesterol levels, and also be beneficial for heart conditions.
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Mad honey is a highly sought-after variety that can sell for nearly Rs 10,000 per kilogram, reported News18. Its limited availability, unique properties and traditional harvesting methods have contributed to it being one of the more expensive varieties of honey in the world.