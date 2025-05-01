From smashing sixes to serving kadhi chawal with flair, Yuvraj Singh has just launched his most personal innings yet - KOCA, a 500-seater food-and-drinks destination in the heart of Gurgaon. Built on nostalgia, North Indian comfort food, and a sharp eye for hospitality, KOCA blends homestyle favourites with premium presentation. In this candid chat, Singh opens up about everything - from menu inspirations and moody interiors to the real reason rajma chawal made the cut. And yes, he answers the one question every fan wants to know: what is tougher - the pitch or the picky diners?





Shubham: Let's start with the name - KOCA. It sounds playful, personal and punchy. What does it mean

Yuvraj:The idea was to find something that has a bit of me in it, but not all of me. It might sound Punjabi at first, but actually, KOCA stands for Kitchen of Celebratory Arts. It's all about celebrating food. Whether it's friends, family or co-workers - it's about making every meeting feel like a celebration.





Shubham: And of course, drinks.

Yuvraj:Exactly. It is not just about the food; it's the service too. When we started thinking about opening a restaurant, I knew that the food had to be excellent, and so did the service. Ambience is important too, but if the food and service are not right, people won't return.

Shubham: The launch is finally here - congratulations! It's opening in the heart of Gurgaon. What do you want your guests to feel when they walk into KOCA?

Yuvraj: For me, the whole idea was to create a place that felt like home. I wanted people to experience ghar ka khana. There are days when you do not want anything fancy - you just want food that makes you feel good. That's where our 'desi' menu comes in. One of our six cuisines is built by me personally, with dishes like kadhi chawal and rajma chawal, but with a little flair. These are dishes we all grew up loving, and I wanted to bring those nostalgic flavours back in a premium setting.





Shubham: And yet the vibe is elevated - people are not just here to eat, right?

Yuvraj:Absolutely. You need great food, but you also need a great space. Our capacity is about 350, with brunches, lunches, and long evening hangs. The top floor alone is 10,000 sq ft - it's a massive bar space. There's indoor and outdoor seating, and we're lucky to have found such a great location. Deepak ji, one of my partners, has been a visionary in helping create this space.





Shubham: You mentioned consistency, and I think that's something many celebrity restaurants struggle with.

Yuvraj: 100 per cent. I tell my team - the taste needs to be consistent every single time. It is easy to start strong when a celebrity is involved, but unless the food holds up, people will stop coming. So for me, the team is everything. That mindset comes from cricket too - if the team is good and the vibe is right, the results will follow.

Shubham: Speaking of food, why rajma and kadhi specifically? North Indian food is vast.

Yuvraj: True, there's chole bhature, dal makhani - but rajma chawal and kadhi chawal are the heart of most North Indian homes. You walk into any house on a Sunday afternoon, and it is either of those two. I wanted to bring those classics back in a premium restaurant setting, something no one really expected.





Shubham: Let's talk about your diet for a second. A few years ago, you made headlines for going vegan. Was it a health call? And how hard was it to give up butter chicken?

Yuvraj: (Laughs) I do not want to keep anyone in the dark. I was vegan for six months and vegetarian for a year. It was mainly a health decision - I have some dietary issues and felt better eating clean at home. But it was hard to sustain with my training and sports schedule. So now, I eat vegetarian or vegan when I can, especially at home. But when needed, I eat everything.





Shubham: The interiors are stunning - plush, moody, and still inviting. I especially loved the central area with all the sunlight. Were you involved in the design?

Yuvraj: Yes, I approved all the design elements. The skylight - or pagoda, as we jokingly called it - was something I really liked. You get natural sunlight upstairs, and the sunset views are amazing. After sundown, you can always come downstairs. The idea was to make it feel open, warm and safe.



Shubham: You mentioned safety - I heard you are also offering party drivers? That is a first.

Yuvraj: Yes, safety is a big concern, especially in Delhi-NCR. If someone drinks too much, we will arrange a driver for them. The idea is that people should come here stress-free, have fun, and get home safe.





Shubham: Now for a fun one. My mom wanted me to ask - you've faced the world's fiercest bowlers. Now you're serving some of the pickiest diners. What is more intimidating: the pitch or the plate?

Yuvraj: (Laughs) The wife! Wife's bouncers are the hardest to face, because when she bowls at you, you cannot leave the ball.





Shubham: Any plans to expand? Mumbai? Chandigarh?

Yuvraj: We want to first make KOCA Gurgaon sustainable and successful. The restaurant business is tough. If this does well, then yes - I would love to take it west or south. But first, the base has to be strong. You cannot build without a solid foundation.





Shubham: How does KOCA fit into your life right now? Will you be around more?

Yuvraj: I'm in Gurgaon often, so yes. I want my friends - cricketers I've played with, friends from my life - to come and enjoy it. After IPL, I plan to throw a party here for them. That is the best feeling - when people you love enjoy what you've built.





Shubham: If you had to eat one dish from KOCA for the rest of the year, what would it be?

Yuvraj:Kadhi chawal. No question. That dish is home. It's soothing, tangy, warm - it's everything.





Shubham: That's such a sweet answer. And honestly, I think a lot of people would agree. Food really is memory.

Yuvraj:Exactly. Food should make you feel something. That's the whole point. Whether it's reminding you of home, surprising you, or just making your day better - that's the kind of food I want to serve.





Shubham: Well, you're definitely doing that here. I'm already planning my next visit.

Yuvraj: You're always welcome. I'll make sure there's fresh kadhi chawal waiting for you.





KOCA is located in Golf Avenue 42, Golf Course Rd, Sector 42, Gurugram, Haryana 122103.