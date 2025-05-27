Your bones may be out of sight, but they should never be out of mind-especially when it comes to your diet. While most of us think of calcium-rich foods as the key to bone health, the flip side is often overlooked: some everyday foods and drinks can actually weaken your bones over time. Nutritionist Kiran Kukreja recently shared in an Instagram post how certain popular food choices could silently be harming your skeletal health.





Here Are 3 Foods That Can Weaken Your Bones

1. Cold Drinks/Carbonated Beverages

That chilled cola may offer temporary refreshment, but it's doing no favours to your bones. These fizzy drinks often contain phosphoric acid, which can upset the calcium-phosphorus balance crucial to bone strength. When phosphorus levels rise too high and calcium is low, the body compensates by leaching calcium from bones, leaving them brittle and prone to fractures over time.

2. Caffeinated Beverages

While a morning cup of coffee is perfectly fine in moderation, excessive caffeine intake through coffee, energy drinks, or certain teas can increase the amount of calcium excreted through urine. This gradual loss of calcium can lead to lower bone mineral density, making bones more vulnerable to weakening, especially in postmenopausal women or individuals with pre-existing bone issues.

3. Sugar and High-Fructose Sweeteners

Refined sugars like high fructose corn syrup and maltodextrin aren't just bad for your waistline- they're also harmful to your bones. Kiran Kukreja warns that high sugar intake can trigger insulin resistance and systemic inflammation, both of which interfere with the hormones that help build and maintain bone mass. Moreover, excessive sugar hampers the absorption of crucial minerals like magnesium and calcium, further compromising bone health.





Bone-Boosting Foods to Add to Your Diet

Now for some good news-your diet can also actively support stronger, healthier bones. Here's what you should be filling your plate with:

1. Leafy Greens

Vegetables like kale, spinach, and bok choy are rich in calcium and magnesium, both essential for bone formation and maintenance. They also contain vitamin K, which helps in calcium absorption and bone mineralisation.

2. Dairy Products

Milk, yoghurt, and cheese remain excellent sources of bioavailable calcium and protein, two key nutrients for building bone density. Opt for low-fat or full-fat versions depending on your dietary preferences.

3. Fatty Fish

Salmon, mackerel, and sardines are high in vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids. Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium efficiently, while omega-3s have anti-inflammatory properties that protect bone tissue.

4. Nuts and Seeds

Almonds, chia seeds, and sesame seeds are packed with calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium. These nutrients play synergistic roles in bone structure and strength.







While indulging in the occasional cold drink or coffee won't shatter your bones, it's important to be aware of how habitual choices impact your long-term bone health. Balancing your intake and prioritising nutrient-dense foods can help ensure your bones stay strong and resilient for years to come. As always, moderation and mindful eating are key to keeping your body- and your bones- at their best.