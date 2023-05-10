All our childhood, we have been encouraged to drink milk every day to have healthy and strong bones all our life. Even if we consume a calcium-rich diet while growing up, our bones are constantly regenerating as new bone is formed and old bone is destroyed. This means it is important to provide calcium to our body throughout its life. So, whatever age you are at, make it a point to enrich your diet with calcium-rich foods. Calcium is one of the most essential nutrients for our body. It's important to consume calcium-rich foods regularly, as our body cannot produce calcium on its own. Here are some of the most common and best calcium-rich foods that you can add to your diet for strong bones. You don't have to make any special effort to get them, chances are they are already present in your kitchen at almost all times.





Here're 5 Common Calcium-Rich Foods For Healthy Bones:

1. Dairy Products

Dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt are extremely rich in calcium. Cheese is also a good source of calcium, however, it's important to choose low-fat options to avoid intake of an excessive amount of saturated fat.

There are many types of cheese available in market.

2. Green Leafy Vegetables

Leafy greens like fenugreek and spinach are also great sources of calcium. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 gms of spinach contains 99 mg of calcium. These greens are also high in other essential nutrients like vitamin K, which are beneficial for bone health.

3. Fish

This may be not known to many people, but fish like salmon and sardines also offer a good amount of calcium. Salmon also contains vitamin D, which helps in the absorption of calcium. Omega 3 fatty acids also give healthy fats to lubricate and strengthen bones.

Eat tasty fish curry to get calcium.

4. Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds like almonds and chia seeds are excellent sources of calcium. One cup of almonds alone can meet more than one-third of the daily recommended amount of calcium. But since nuts and seeds are also high in fats, make sure to limit their intake.

5. Beans

Now you have another reason to gorge on your favourite rajma and chole. According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, beans are a powerhouse of bone-friendly nutrients like magnesium, calcium, and phosphorus, which help to improve bone health.





Make sure to include a variety of nutrient-rich foods in your diet to maintain strong and healthy bones.