Let's start with what Vitamin D is? It is an important nutrient that is necessary for bone strengthening. Often known as the sunshine vitamin, Vitamin D is required for your body to better absorb calcium. Calcium, on the other hand, is a mineral that is responsible for building bone strength and health. Clinical Nutritionist Rupali Dutta writes, "Vitamin D deficiency results in rickets in children and Osteomalacia (soft bones) in adults as the minerals required to keep them strong do not enter the bones."





The best way to load up on the sunshine vitamin is obviously through sunshine. The British Dietetics Association recommends at least 15 minutes of exposure to sunlight thrice a week between 11 am to 3 pm for our vitamin D fix. However, apart from the sun, there are also many vitamin d-rich foods that may help you with your daily requirements, and you can have them as drinks, juices, or even soups. Here are some of the foods that you may gulp down to maintain a healthy Vitamin D intake.





Here're 5 Vitamin Rich Food Options For You:

1. Orange Juice:

We know that oranges are a storehouse of vitamin C; but did you know that oranges can be a good source of Vitamin D as well? Turns out they are loaded on vitamin D and adding a glass of fresh orange juice to your breakfast may have many more benefits than you know of.

Oranges are good for Vitamin D

2. Mushroom Soup:

Since mushrooms grow in the sun, they are naturally loaded on Vitamin D. They are also rich in magnesium which helps in the utilization of Vitamin D in your body. Try and include the correct outdoor-grown mushroom variety in your diet. Make an easy creamy mushroom soup that may help you with your vitamin d intake.





3. Cow Milk:

It is said that drinking a glass of cow milk will help with both Vitamin D and calcium needs. 'Healing Foods' a book published by DK Publishing suggests, "Use full-fat milk, as it contains only 4 percent of fat; take out its fat, and its fat-soluble vitamin A, D, E and K is also reduced."

Milk is a good way to include both Vitamin D and Calcium in your diets

4. Yogurt Based Drinks:

Curd is rich in vitamin D, calcium, and magnesium, and having curd-based drinks like lassi and chaas can help you drink up the essential vitamin. According to the USDA data, 1 cup of yogurt contains 5 IU of Vitamin D.





5. Soy Milkshakes:

Plant-based milk substitutes like soy milk and oat milk are fortified with vitamin D and other essential nutrients. It is advised to avoid buying packaged soy milk from the market as they come with preservatives and additives.

Plant based milk are also good for vitamin D intake

These are some of the food options that may help you maintain a healthy vitamin D intake. It is always better to consult a doctor before making any changes in your diet, especially if you are already suffering from an underlying condition.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.