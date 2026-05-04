Kathal ki sabji is a much-loved dish in Indian households, especially during the summer season when fresh jackfruit is easily available. Kathal, also known as jackfruit, can be prepared in two main ways: as a rich gravy-based curry or as a dry, spiced sabji. What truly sets kathal apart from other vegetables is its unique, meat-like texture. Because of this quality, jackfruit is often used as a vegetarian alternative to meat, and dishes like kathal biryani are enjoyed even by non-vegetarians.





Many home cooks focus mainly on spices while preparing kathal ki sabji, but there is one simple ingredient that can completely transform the dish: besan, or gram flour. Found in almost every Indian kitchen, besan may seem ordinary, but when used correctly, it can greatly enhance both the taste and texture of jackfruit curry. The key lies in knowing exactly when and how to add it during cooking.





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Why Kathal Benefits From The Addition of Besan

Kathal has a firm texture that absorbs flavours slowly. While spices add heat and aroma, besan helps bring everything together. Gram flour acts as a natural thickener and binder, ensuring that the masala coats each piece of jackfruit evenly. This not only improves the look of the dish but also ensures that every bite is flavourful.





When lightly roasted, besan releases a warm, nutty aroma that blends beautifully with traditional spices. In gravy-based kathal sabji, it adds richness without making the dish heavy. In dry preparations, it creates a mildly crisp outer layer, which makes the sabji more satisfying. This balance of texture and flavour is what makes besan such a valuable addition to jackfruit dishes.





Also Read: Struggling To Chop And Peel Jackfruit (Kathal)? Check Out These 6 Pro Tips

How Besan Improves Taste and Texture

Thicker, richer gravy: Besan adds body to the curry, preventing it from becoming watery and helping the masala cling to the jackfruit.

Nutty aroma and depth: Roasted gram flour brings an earthy flavour that enhances the overall taste of the dish.

Light crispness in dry sabji: In dry kathal preparations, besan gives a roasted finish and pleasant bite.

Meat-like flavour: The combination of besan and spices often makes kathal sabji taste similar to mutton curry, which many people enjoy.

The Right Way To Add Besan To Kathal Ki Sabji

To use besan correctly, first boil or shallow fry the jackfruit pieces until tender. Separately, heat oil in a pan and sauté onions, ginger, and garlic until golden. At this stage, add 1-2 teaspoons of besan and roast it on a low flame, stirring continuously. Make sure it turns lightly golden and aromatic but does not burn. Once roasted, add your dry spices, mix well, and then add the jackfruit. Cook further according to whether you want a dry or gravy-based sabji.





Adding besan to kathal ki sabji is a simple kitchen trick that enhances flavour, texture, and richness, turning an everyday dish into something truly special.