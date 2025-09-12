When it comes to dieting, most women put in their best effort - cutting calories, skipping indulgences and trying to eat clean. But despite the discipline, results don't always show up as expected. That's because dieting is not just about eating less, it's about eating right. Many women unknowingly make food mistakes that slow down their metabolism, drain energy or even lead to unhealthy weight gain in the long run. From relying too heavily on salads to completely cutting out carbs, these errors can hinder fitness goals. If you're on a diet or planning to start one, watch out for these common food mistakes women often make, as shared by nutritionist Lovneet Batra on her Instagram.

Here Are 5 Common Food Mistakes Women Make While Dieting:

1. Relying On 'Low-Calorie' Or 'Diet' Foods

Packaged diet snacks often hide sugars, sodium and refined carbs that spike hunger. These foods may seem healthy but can actually hinder weight loss efforts. Lovneet Batra suggests choosing whole, nutrient-dense foods instead, which can help curb hunger and support overall health. Whole foods provide essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre that packaged snacks often lack. This simple switch can make a significant difference in your diet.

2. Cutting Out All Carbs

Extreme low-carb diets drain energy, disrupt hormones and affect recovery. While reducing carb intake can be beneficial, completely cutting out carbs can have negative consequences. The nutritionist recommends including whole carbs like millets, oats, fruits, and legumes in moderation to provide sustained energy and support overall health. Whole carbs are rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals that are essential for optimal bodily function.

3. Avoiding Healthy Fats

Skipping oils, nuts, and seeds robs your body of essential fatty acids. Healthy fats are crucial for hormone production and skin health. According to Batra, adding flaxseeds, chia, almonds and walnuts to your diet can provide numerous benefits. These foods are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and other essential nutrients that support overall health. Plus, you can easily incorporate them into your diet by cooking at home or ordering healthy meals via an online food delivery app.

4. Skipping Meals Or Fasting Wrong

Missing meals without planning causes overeating, stress hormone spikes and poor metabolism. This can have negative consequences on overall health and weight loss efforts. Batra suggests sticking to balanced meals at regular intervals to maintain stable energy levels and support metabolism. Regular meals can also help reduce stress and support overall well-being, leading to a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

5. Ignoring Micronutrients

Focusing only on calories and macros leaves gaps in vitamins and minerals. Micronutrients are essential for optimal bodily function, and ignoring them can have negative consequences. Lovneet Batra emphasises the importance of loading up on greens, seeds, and tracking nutrient levels to ensure you're getting enough micronutrients. This can help support energy levels, immune function, and overall quality of life. Prioritising micronutrients is crucial for maintaining optimal health and well-being.

What Is The Best Diet For Females?

The best diet for females is a balanced and varied eating plan that incorporates whole, nutrient-dense foods to support overall health and well-being. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, a good diet for women should include:

Whole grains like millets, oats, and brown rice

A variety of fruits and vegetables

Lean protein sources like chicken, fish, and legumes

Healthy fats like nuts, seeds, and avocados

Calcium-rich foods like dairy, fortified plant-based milk, and leafy greens

What Are The Essential Nutrients For Women's Health?

Essential nutrients for women's health include calcium, iron, vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. These nutrients support bone health, energy levels and overall well-being.

How Can Women Support Their Hormonal Health Through Diet?

Women can support their hormonal health by including foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre and antioxidants in their diet. Foods like fatty fish, leafy greens, and whole grains can help regulate hormones and support overall health.

What Are Some Healthy Snacking Options For Women?

Healthy snacking options for women include traditional Indian dishes like chana chaat, roasted makhana with spices, and energy balls made with oats, nuts and seeds. Other options include veggie wraps, dhokla, or idlis made with whole grains and vegetables. Whether you make these snacks at home or order them via an online food delivery app, they'll make for a great addition to your diet.





By making informed food choices and avoiding common dieting pitfalls, women can achieve a balanced and healthy lifestyle that nourishes both body and mind.

