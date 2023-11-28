Let's face it-we've all found ourselves raiding the kitchen at odd hours, craving a slice of cake or a bag of chips. It's a common occurrence, especially in the dead of night. But the real question is how do you handle such situations? While some succumb to the cravings, others try to quell them with a glass of water. Truth be told, neither of these approaches is ideal for your long-term health. Indulging in late-night snacks adds unnecessary calories while attempting to control cravings with water can lead to bloating and indigestion. Nutritionist Simrun Chopra proposes a different solution - nip it in the bud. She recently took to Instagram to share her personal anecdote and shed light on how she manages her midnight cravings. Read on.

The Science Behind Midnight Cravings | Understanding Late-Night Hunger:

Experts suggest that cravings or hunger pangs post a hearty meal may signal a nutrient deficiency in the body. Consequently, it's crucial to pay close attention to your diet, ensuring it encompasses a variety of nutrients for satiety. Several factors can exacerbate midnight cravings:

1. Uninteresting dinners:

Simrun Chopra points out that a lack of mental satisfaction with your evening meal can lead to midnight snack cravings. It's essential to keep your dinner plate interesting by incorporating both flavorful and nutritious dishes.

2. Prolonged gaps after meals:

While early dinners are generally recommended for good health, it's equally important for these meals to provide ample nutrients. According to experts, a dinner low in protein, followed by staying awake for more than three hours, can trigger unwanted hunger.

3. Digestive issues:

Chopra attributes odd-hour cravings to imbalances in gut microbes. Any disruption in gut health can interfere with proper digestion and metabolism, resulting in untimely food cravings.

How To Fight Midnight Cravings | 4 Fool-Proof Ways To Battle Midnight Cravings:

Late-night cravings are a real challenge, especially when you're committed to a healthy diet. Controlling your food intake during these hours is essential. However, relying solely on willpower, which tends to wane by the end of the day, may not be sufficient. Simrun Chopra offers some practical tips based on her own journey of adopting a healthy and clean eating lifestyle:

1. Prioritise a satisfying dinner:

The key is to have a substantial, protein-rich dinner that keeps you full for an extended period, minimising the likelihood of midnight cravings.

2. Cut down on total calorie intake:

Swap your regular snacks with low-calorie alternatives to indulge without guilt. Explore various low-calorie food options for your late-night cravings.

3. Don't solely depend on willpower:

Preventing untimely cravings isn't just about willpower; it involves cultivating overall healthy food and lifestyle habits. Avoid distractions like watching TV or using your phone while eating, and focus on enjoying your food to prevent overeating.

4. Plate your snacks:

If you do feel the need to snack, consider placing your snack on a plate or in a bowl. Seeing what you're eating can make it easier to regulate your food intake.





Chopra concludes, "We're not suggesting you give up snacking altogether; we're advocating for a change in approach."

