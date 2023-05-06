Food cravings can occur at any time of the day. But for most of us, it is during the night that our heart calls for some delicious food. Once the dinner is done, you grab your phone and all those videos of scrumptious chole bhature and chocolate fountain trigger your cravings. The most common response to this is sneaking into the kitchen and gorging on the leftover pasta or munching delectable chocolates. These options are definitely flavoursome and satiate our midnight cravings successfully but they are not really healthy. So, if you don't want to let your midnight cravings hamper your fitness journey then nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares some healthy late-night snacks.





In an Instagram post, the nutritionist explains the reasons behind the sudden urge to eat at night and what we should relish. She says that late-night food cravings can be due to an imbalance in blood sugar levels, irregular meal patterns, night eating syndrome, altered circadian rhythm or stress. You could also be feeling hungry at night because you are not eating enough during the day, she adds.

Here Are 5 Healthy Snacks You Can Eat At Midnight:

1. Hummus with toast or steamed vegetable sticks

Hummus is a creamy and healthy dish made from chickpeas and thus a good option to have before bed. Eating it with some vegetable sticks or toast will make sure that there is no room left in your tummy.

2. Nuts and seeds

Some crunchy almonds, pistachios, cashews or walnuts can also be quite enjoyable and effective in satiating your midnight cravings.

3. Makhana or fox nuts

Makhanas are light, healthy, and crunchy. This means they are the perfect snack to enjoy late at night.

4. Milk

You can also drink a glass of milk if you are feeling hungry even after dinner. The nutritionist suggests consuming around 100 ml of milk.

5. Amaranth puffs

These are another amazing snack which is not only healthy but delicious too.











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.