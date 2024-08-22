Diabetes has emerged as a major health concern in recent times. Every year, more and more people are being diagnosed with the condition, and the numbers are expected to continue rising. While this is certainly worrying, the good news is that diabetes can be well managed. How? By being mindful of your dietary choices throughout the day, including during snack time. Many of us may unknowingly follow habits that can harm our condition. To help you avoid this and become better informed, we have compiled a list of mistakes to steer clear of during your snacking sessions. Read on to find out more!

Also Read: Okra Water For Diabetes: 4 Ways This Concoction May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 4 Snacking Mistakes To Avoid If You Have Diabetes:

1. Going Overboard With High-Carb Foods

For many of us, snack time means indulging in treats like samosas, kachoris, momos, vada pav, etc. While they may satisfy your cravings, they can also cause a rapid spike in your blood sugar levels. According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), consuming excessive carbohydrates can cause hyperglycaemia. It's best to avoid simple carbs and opt for complex carbs instead.

2. Not Including Protein

A diabetes-friendly diet should also include adequate protein, and this applies to snacking as well. Instead of indulging in high-calorie, oily foods, it's wiser to choose high-protein foods. Consider snacks like paneer tikka, chana chaat, sprouts, and different types of kebabs. By making this smart swap, you can help keep your blood sugar levels in check.

3. Snacking At Odd Hours

Do you find yourself reaching for snacks at odd hours? If so, it's time to stop! Just like any other meal, it's important to have a set time for your snacks. The best time for a snack is during the evening when cravings peak. Avoid snacking late at night, as studies suggest this can disrupt blood sugar levels and increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Also Read: Struggling With Prediabetes? These 3 Nutritionist-Approved Tips May Help Manage The Condition

Photo Credit: Pixabay

4. Not Exercising Portion Control

When snacking, portion control is key. No matter how healthy your snacks are, overconsumption can do more harm than good. Always take only what you need and go for more only if necessary. Remember, a little goes a long way. So, if you want to keep your blood glucose levels stable, don't forget to exercise portion control.





Now that you're aware of these pointers, keep them in mind during snack time. Stay fit and healthy!