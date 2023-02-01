Diabetes is one of the most common diseases affecting people worldwide. According to the International Diabetes Federation, approximately 537 million adults, aged between 20 and 79, are affected by this disease. The data further claims that the total number of people living with diabetes is expected to rise 643 million by 2030. Diabetes is a chronic disease and if left unattended, it may further lead to several other ailments such as kidney-related issues, heart-disease and more. Which is why experts recommend certain lifestyle changes that can help manage blood sugar levels. And eating habits are one of the most important aspects of a healthy lifestyle. In this article, we have curated a list of the best and worst foods for diabetes that you should know about. Take a look.





Here Are 4 Worst Foods For Diabetes:

1. French Fries

Potatoes themselves are relatively high in carbohydrates. However, once they've been peeled and fried in oil, they can cause a rapid spike in your blood sugar levels. Eating a serving of baked sweet potato fries is the best option for you.

2. White Bread

Several studies have shown that eating white bread can significantly increase blood sugar levels in people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. White bread is full of refined starch and contains very little fibre.

3. Fruit Juice

While fruit juice is often considered to be a healthy beverage, this may not always be the case. Just like any other sugary drink, fruit juice too is loaded with fructose and can drastically impact your blood sugar levels.





4. Dried Fruit

The process of drying fruits results in a loss of water that leads to higher concentration of its nutrients, and also increases their sugar content. It's best to stick to low sugar fruits such as berries or apples.

Here Are 4 Best Foods For Diabetes:

1. Oats

Oats are rich in fibre, magnesium and have a low glycaemic index, making them extremely beneficial for people suffering from diabetes. They also help in improving insulin sensitivity and regulating blood lipids.

2. Broccoli

Broccoli contains an antioxidant known as sulforaphane, which helps in limiting the production of glucose. It is also packed with essential vitamins such as vitamin C and K, iron and fibre.

3. Herbal Tea

Herbal tea varieties such as peppermint, chamomile, ginger, and hibiscus tea are excellent for people who are suffering from diabetes. Not only are they free of calories but are loaded with antioxidants.

4. Nuts

A handful of nuts can go a long way in improving blood glucose levels. They're high in fibre and can also help reduce cholesterol. Almonds, walnuts and pistachios are some of the best nuts to include in your diet.





Now that you know of the best and worst foods for diabetes, take the necessary steps and share your experience with us in the comments below.











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.