Finding out that you have prediabetes can be a real eye-opener. This signals the need for some important dietary and lifestyle changes to keep you from developing type 2 diabetes. For the unversed, prediabetes is a condition where blood sugar levels are usually high but not to the scale of diabetes. Blood sugar level rises up in the body mostly because of insulin resistance. In diabetes, the body stops producing insulin or responding to it. In prediabetes, the situation is a little bit better. Have you been detected with prediabetes? If yes, then this article is for you.





Nutritionist Shweta J Panchal (@dt.shwetashahpanchal) has shared three-pointers to keep in mind if you have been detected with prediabetes.

Here Are Three Things You Shouldn't Skip If You Have Prediabetes:

Nutritionist Shweta J Panchal shared a video on her Instagram handle listing down things you should not miss if you have been detected with prediabetes.

1. Don't Skip Vegetables

According to the nutritionist, vegetables make an important part of your meal. Try to include at least 5 servings of vegetables in your daily meal count. While it might seem like a lot, you can include these vegetables in the form of smoothies, soups, salads, etc. Moreover, start your meals with a portion of vegetables.

2. Choose Carbs That Are Low In GI

The glycaemic index (GI) is a way of determining the ranking of carbohydrate-containing foods based on how quickly or slowly they are digested in our bodies and increase our blood glucose levels. According to nutritionist Panchal, carbohydrates cannot be removed from your diet but choose foods which are low in GI so that it doesn't spike too much blood sugar. One example of low GI grain is barley.

3. Physical Activity

The recent cases of prediabetes are being detected in the younger generation. This is because they have a sedentary lifestyle. Nutritionist Panchal said that if there is no utilization and output of what we are eating, then it is going to get stored in your body in the form of fats or will cause sugar spikes.

If you are constantly feeling tired, you may have prediabetes.

What Are Some Symptoms Of Prediabetes?

According to Diabetes UK, if you have a hunch about the possibility of getting prediabetic, here are some signs you should look out for:





1. Constant need for urination, especially at night





2. Feeling more tired than usual





3. Losing weight unexpectedly





4. Blurred vision





5. Cuts and wounds taking longer than usual to heal





6. Feeling extremely thirsty

Which Foods Should You Include In Your Diet To Avoid Diabetes?

If you want to avoid the chances of getting diabetes, include the following foods in your daily diet.

1. Whole Wheat Bread

Choose whole wheat bread instead of white bread to stabilize blood sugar levels. The high fibre content in these breads helps slow down glucose absorption.

2. Vegetables

Fill your plate with a variety of vegetables to provide essential nutrients and fibre. Non-starchy vegetables in particular can help maintain stable blood sugar levels.

3. Lean Meats And Chicken

Opt for lean meats and skinless chicken to cut down the saturated fat intake. These proteins help manage weight and support muscle health without spiking blood sugar.

4. Steel-Cut Oats

Kickstart your mornings with steel-cut oats for a slow-release source of energy. These have a low glycemic index and help maintain stable blood sugar levels throughout the morning.

5. Legumes

Incorporate legumes like lentils, beans, and chickpeas into your meals. They are packed with fibre, and protein, which can help control blood sugar levels.





