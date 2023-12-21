Dealing with menstruation cramps is something that people with uteruses across the globe can relate to. While the period is a natural process, it is no fun to deal with those cramps and symptoms that come during that time of the month. During menstruation, the lining of the uterus sheds, which results in bleeding for 2-7 days. This is also accompanied by bloating, cramps, nausea, headaches, fatigue, mood swings, and not to forget, cramps. Depending on your body, dealing with these symptoms can be a real challenge. However, worry not. We have compiled a list of 5 drinks that can come in handy and help you deal with period cramps more efficiently.





Also Read: Eating For Comfort: 6 Foods To Be Mindful Of During Your Period

Period cramps may be navigated smoothly with these drinks.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are The Drinks That Can Help You Reduce Period Pain: 5 Drinks To Help Reduce Period Pain

1. Chamomile Tea

You must have heard of Chamomile tea's soothing and calming properties. This tea is extensively used by people who have trouble falling asleep at night. But did you know that Chamomile tea is also an effective remedy for your period pain? Chamomile tea is packed with compounds that act as natural muscle relaxants, helping reduce discomfort and ease cramps. Also, as mentioned above, chamomile tea has mild sedative effects that relax your mind and help you get a good night's sleep during your period.

2. Ginger Tea

A food superhero, Ginger can help you, if not combat, reduce period pain. Ginger is packed with gingerols, which contain anti-inflammatory properties that can help the muscles in your uterus relax and relieve cramps. Moreover, ginger can help you with other period problems like nausea and bloating, and provide a soothing effect. Just make a cup of ginger tea and flow through your periods smoothly!

3. Hot Chocolate

Yes! Chocolate can come to your rescue if you are looking for a way to reduce period pain. Dark chocolate is packed with iron, potassium, magnesium, and antioxidants that can help regulate your blood flow and relax your uterine muscles. Chocolate also contains polyphenols, a chemical compound that turns down inflammation in your body. However, that does not mean that you'll indulge yourself in a sugary drink. You can make a healthy, comforting cup of hot chocolate with melted dark chocolate, vanilla extract, a pinch of salt, and milk.

Sipping these drinks may help you with period pain.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Peppermint Tea

Not only is it refreshing, but having a cup of peppermint tea can help you relax your muscles. Peppermint tea contains menthol, antispasmodic, anti-inflammatory, and analgesic properties that act as a natural pain reliever and release tension. The cooling sensation that peppermint tea provides can provide a calming and refreshing effect. All you have to do is boil peppermint leaves in a cup of water, and sip it, to help provide comfort during your menstruation.

5. Turmeric Milk

As a child, do you remember drinking Turmeric milk whenever you felt sick? Used for centuries in traditional medicines because of its anti-inflammatory properties, Turmeric milk can help reduce your period cramps up to some extent. This spice contains Curcumin, an active compound that can reduce the production of inflammatory chemicals in your body. Drinking a cup of warm turmeric milk can help soothe your tensed muscles and also ease cramps, providing relief.





Also Read: Here's Why You Shouldn't Consume Cold Foods And Drinks While You Are On Your Periods