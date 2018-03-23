5 Foods To Get Rid Of Runner's Itch

Deeksha Sarin | Updated: March 23, 2018 17:40 IST
1. Ghee
Ghee is an excellent source of essential fatty acids that can induce hydration in the skin cells. Pure ghee is a good source of healthy fats that can keep the issue of dry skin at bay.
2. Oily Fish
Omega-3s found in oily fish, such as salmon, mackerel and herring, could help you get rid of runner's itch, as it can heal internal dryness by building up layer of lipids that retain moisture beneath the skin.
3. Flaxseeds
Inflammation is one of the main causes of this issue. Including flaxseeds in your daily diet can play a crucial role here, as it is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids that produce anti-inflammatory effect in the body.
4. Chia Seeds
These tiny seeds are a powerhouse of various health benefits. Chia seeds have the right balance of fatty acids and loaded with flavonols that help to promote anti-inflammatory responses.
5. Coconut Oil
This kitchen ingredient can do wonders for your skin. To get rid of runner's itch, the best way to use coconut oil is by applying it on your legs.
Now, that we have shared with you a list of five foods to get rid of runner's itch, bring them to your rescue and get going!