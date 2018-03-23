5 Foods To Get Rid Of Runner's Itch

Highlights A common sensation that a runner tends to experience is itchy legs

The sudden urge to scratch your legs can be quite uncomfortable

To get rid of runner's itch, one must include healthy fats in diet

legs , that too, on a severe intensity can be quite uncomfortable, annoying and embarrassing at the same time as well. The worst part is that no matter how much you try, the itching would only increase with time, making you scratch your legs endlessly. According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora, "A fat-free diet leads to this condition as the fat soluble nutrients are unavailable to the body. To get rid of runners itch, it is essential to include healthy fats in your diet. One should also eat foods that are anti-inflammatory as they heal excessive internal dryness ." If you happen to experience the same and wish to get rid of this issue, then here's a list of five foods that can come to your rescue. Read on to know more about them.

1. Ghee



Ghee is an excellent source of essential fatty acids that can induce hydration in the skin cells. Pure ghee is a good source of healthy fats that can keep the issue of dry skin at bay.

2. Oily Fish



Omega-3s found in oily fish, such as salmon, mackerel and herring, could help you get rid of runner's itch, as it can heal internal dryness by building up layer of lipids that retain moisture beneath the skin.



3. Flaxseeds



Inflammation is one of the main causes of this issue. Including flaxseeds in your daily diet can play a crucial role here, as it is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids that produce anti-inflammatory effect in the body.



4. Chia Seeds



These tiny seeds are a powerhouse of various health benefits. Chia seeds have the right balance of fatty acids and loaded with flavonols that help to promote anti-inflammatory responses.



5. Coconut Oil



This kitchen ingredient can do wonders for your skin. To get rid of runner's itch, the best way to use coconut oil is by applying it on your legs.



