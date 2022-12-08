Diabetes is one of the major threats that people are facing today across the globe. According to the International Diabetes Federation, approximately 537 million adults, aged between 20 and 79, are affected by this lifestyle disease. The data further claims that the total number of people living with diabetes is projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. India too is experiencing a boom in diabetes. Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta states, "Type 2 diabetes is a major health issue that we face today. While our ethnicity, genetic predisposition, makes us more vulnerable to diabetes, the cause for this is our lifestyle." Hence, experts from across the globe recommend maintaining a healthy lifestyle and food habits to keep our blood sugar levels in check.





But let's agree, maintaining a healthy diet during the winter seems quite impossible, especially when you have a range of decadent seasonal foods all around. Besides, we tend to do fewer physical activities during this time of the year, slowing down the process of metabolism. According to multiple studies, the above factors lead to a slowing down of metabolism, further affecting the blood sugar level in the body. "Your body may ask for more calories to fuel itself against the cold. This is a natural response from the body. Just make sure you don't overeat and stick to the right foods," reads a note on diabetes.co.uk.





Considering this, we found some natural herbs and spices that can be a great inclusion to your winter diet and to maintain your blood sugar levels. Let's take a look.

Why To Include Herbs And Spices In Diabetes Diet? | What Herbs And Spices Are Good For Diabetes?

Here Are 5 Herbs And Spices That Are Good For Diabetes:

Coriander Seeds For Diabetes:

Several studies have found that coriander seeds help increase the production of insulin, improve carbohydrate metabolism and increase hypoglycaemic action, further helping stabilise blood glucose levels.

It improves digestion and promotes proper absorption and assimilation of sugar, resulting in a marked decrease in blood sugar levels.

The presence of ethanol in these seeds is effective in reducing serum glucose or blood sugar.

How To Use Coriander Seeds For Diabetes:





According to celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra, coriander seeds detox water is considered one of the most effective ways to include spice in your diabetes diet. She further states, have it in the morning, just after waking up.





Methi Seeds For Diabetes:

A study published in the International Journal For Vitamin and Nutrition Research found that a daily dose of 10 grams of methi seeds soaked in hot water may help control type-2 diabetes.

The spice contains fibre that helps slow down the digestion process, further regulating the absorption of carbohydrates and sugar.

Methi dana also helps in improving the way the body uses sugar.

How To Use Methi Seeds For Diabetes:





Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggests having methi seed water (or methi water) before bedtime or in the morning to enjoy its benefits to the fullest. Soak the methi dana seeds the night before if you are having it for morning use.





Cinnamon For Diabetes:

As per the findings, published in the journal Diabetes Care, cinnamon may help improve blood sugar and cholesterol levels in people suffering from type 2 diabetes.

Cinnamon is deemed to have an insulin-mimetic and insulin-sensitizing action to deal with high blood sugar levels.

Another study by American Diabetes Association states that cinnamon, when taken in the right amount, may help reduce blood glucose by 18-29% and also the risk factors associated with Type-2 diabetes.

How To Use Cinnamon For Diabetes:





Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra recommends having cinnamon with milk. All you need to do is, add a pinch of cinnamon powder to a glass of hot milk and drink.





Turmeric For Diabetes:

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, is known to control blood sugar levels in the body.

Several studies have shown that turmeric can help increase insulin sensitivity, and prevent weight gain as well.

It is also loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. These antioxidants help in fighting against free radicals which can cause oxidative damage in the body.

How To Use Turmeric For Diabetes:





According to 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies' by Dr. Vasant Lad, you may add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder to a glass of hot milk and enjoy haldi doodh for overall health benefit.





Curry Leaves For Diabetes:

Curry leaves contain a good amount of fibre, responsible for slowing down digestion. This further helps keep blood sugar in check.

The herb also contains antioxidants like vitamins, beta-carotene etc that are said to hinder a range of diseases linked to oxidative damage from free radicals, including type-2 diabetes.

According to the study, published in DiePharmazie - an International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences, curry leaves also contain anti-hyperglycaemic properties that are known to be effective in controlling blood glucose levels in the body.

How To Use Curry Leaves For Diabetes:





As per consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, one can consume eight to 10 fresh curry leaves raw first thing in the morning, to control blood sugar levels in the body.





While each of the above herbs and spices is known for their health-benefiting properties, Rupali Datta suggests, the best practice is to consult a doctor before including any of these food ingredients in your diabetes diet.





Eat healthy, stay fit!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.