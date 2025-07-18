The rainy season brings chai cravings. From delicious pakoras to piping hot chai, it all becomes irresistible. But these foods also make our digestive system suffer and reduce our digestive fire, leaving us feeling bloated, heavy, and a little off. This is why experts suggest that you turn to special foods that can help with that extra care. Fruits, which are packed with fibre and gut-friendly nutrients, are often our go-to. Most of us turn to apples or bananas as our age-old remedy. But which one actually supports weak digestion during monsoon? If you are someone who suffers from weak digestion, this article is for you. Let's find out which one is better for your gut when it's pouring outside.





Also Read: Monsoon Health Tips: How To Make Neem Tea To Prevent Seasonal Diseases

How Does A Banana Benefit Your Body?

Photo: Unsplash





Bananas are known for being easy on the stomach and are often one of the fruits which experts recommend when you are having digestive troubles. During monsoon, when digestion slows down, bananas become the ideal comfort food. As per a research paper published in 2024, bananas are packed with soluble fibre like pectin, which helps regulate bowel movement. Plus, it is also packed with potassium, which helps balance the electrolytes. This is helpful after mild digestive issues. Unripe bananas, as per a 2024 research paper, contain resistant starch, which is a great probiotic for your gut bacteria. Since they are naturally low in acidity, bananas are great and don't irritate your gut.

How Does An Apple Benefit Your Body?

Photo: Unsplash

Apples are packed with both soluble and insoluble fibre, especially if you eat them with the skin on. As per a 2025 research paper, the pectins in apples help support smooth digestion and are also known to feed good gut bacteria. For many, apples also act as a gentle detox, which cleans the body naturally. However, if your digestion is compromised, raw apples during monsoon might become too fibrous for your system. They can also cause bloating for some, especially if eaten cold or in large quantities. You can fix this by stewing the apples a bit to make them digestion-friendly.

Apples vs Bananas: Which Is Better During Monsoon?

If your digestion tends to suffer during the rainy season, bananas are usually considered a safer and better option. They are soft, easy to break down, and don't make the gut feel uneasy. Apples, which are packed with fibre and antioxidants, are also recommended to be consumed during the rainy season, but might become harder to digest by sensitive stomachs. So, if you are dealing with bloating or digestive issues, choose bananas to soothe your system. If you still want to choose apples, because of their nutrient-dense profile, stew or lightly cook them a bit so that it doesn't overwhelm your gut. Both fruits are healthy and recommended in monsoon, but choose one as per your health.

Photo: Unsplash

What Are The Worst Times To Eat Fruits?

Although fruits are one of the healthiest things to eat out there, avoid consuming them at any time. As per Emotional Eating Coach Radhika Shah, avoid eating fruits at these times of the day.





1. On an empty stomach: As per the expert, if you have blood sugar imbalances, fruit alone in the morning can cause a spike and crash. This leads to you feeling tired and hungry soon after, which isn't exactly beneficial if you're trying to lose weight.





2. Right After A Heavy Meal: Fruits digest faster than proteins and fats. The expert states that eating fruits after a big meal can cause fermentation in the gut, which can lead to discomfort and bloating.





3. Late At Night: The coach shares that fruit spikes blood sugar and eating them close to bedtime can disrupt your sleep and melatonin production, a hormone in our body that regulates night and day cycles or sleep-wake cycles.





Also Read: Kadha For Monsoon: Fight Infections With Natural Ingredients This Rainy Season





Additionally, the expert also recommends you avoid eating fruits as a dessert, as it can slow down digestion, and dairy, as it can cause digestive problems and skin issues.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.