When the winter season begins, there are so many treats on our minds. Delhi winters, for instance, are incomplete without flavourful Sarson ka Saag with Makki ki Roti, gur and white butter by the side. Another amazing recipe that is relished in winter is the classic gajar ka halwa. A quintessential winter dessert, it is made by combining grated carrots with sugar, milk, khoya and dry fruits. The slow-cooking method used to make it is indeed a painstaking process, but the results are truly delicious! Speaking of gajar ka halwa, many people are unaware that it actually has plenty of health benefits. Seasonal delight can actually be healthier than you think it is.

Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of Gajar Ka Halwa You Didn't Know Of:

1. Good For Eye Health

The key ingredient of gajar ka halwa is carrot or gajar which is abundantly enriched with beta-carotene that helps in Vitamin A formation in the body. Carrot halwa, thus, may help improve vision and is beneficial for overall eye health.

2. Boosts Immunity

Since carrot is a seasonal ingredient, it is excellent for winter immunity. It has a good amount of Vitamin C that may offer protection against diseases. Further, the addition of dry fruits and ghee in the halwa may further add to its immunity quotient.

The carrot used in the making of the halwa can offer multiple health benefits. Photo: iStock

3. Keeps You Warm

Although gajar ka halwa can be consumed hot or cold, it does offer some protection against winter chills. Experts have emphasized that ghee is a winter superfood thanks to the good fats present in it. The addition of ghee to the halwa may give the body some warmth and comfort in the biting cold weather.

4. Full Of Nutrients

All the elements of gajar ka halwa - carrots, milk, ghee and nuts - are loaded with good nutrients. Milk has protein, vitamins, calcium and magnesium. Dry fruits have good fats, antioxidants and proteins. Carrots, as mentioned earlier, have Vitamin A, C and K and are also rich in fibre and may promote digestion too.

5. Good For Skin And Bones

Skin health may also get a boost with the Vitamin A and C-rich gajar used in halwa. The good calcium content in the milk used in halwa may further improve bone health and promote stronger bones!





Gajar ka halwa can be made in many myriad ways. Photo: YouTube

How To Make Gajar Ka Halwa | Restaurant-Style Gajar Ka Halwa Recipe:

Believe it or not, you can enjoy all the benefits of gajar ka halwa within the comfort of your own home. This restaurant-style gajar ka halwa is an amazing treat that surely makes for a great addition to your winter dessert platter. Once you get the hang of it, you can make this winter treat again and again and impress your family every single time.

Click here for the full recipe of Gajar ka Halwa.

Even though gajar ka halwa offers multiple health benefits for us during winter, we must remember that consuming an excess of anything is not recommended. Always have gajar ka halwa in moderation and do not go overboard. Keep it simple, stay fit and be healthy!





