A common thing that many of us do is to indulge ourselves with some delicious feasts on weekends, from rich and savoury biryani to soft and tangy paneer butter masala. But very often, we find a little voice in the back of our heads, pushing decadent thoughts into our minds. Urging us to indulge in a delicious treat during a busy mid-week workday. If you experience all of this too, then look no further. Fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala's delectable gajar ka halwa recipe is exactly what you need to dig into when you experience that 4 pm slump. We are sure this sweet treat is just the energy booster you need to power on through that busy workday.





Yasmin shared a video on Instagram demonstrating how to rustle up the delicious treat. She posted the video along with the caption, “Midweek Sugar cravings? Wait no more. Here's a super quick, simple, and healthy recipe for gajar ka halwa, (carrot pudding) a favourite Indian delicacy which you can whip up in just 20-30 mins.”





For the gajar ka halwa, these are the ingredients you will need:

1) 1 1/2 tbsp ghee





2) 3 cups grated carrots





3) 1 1/2 cup almond milk





4) 1 1/2 tbsp coconut sugar





5) 1/2 tsp Cardamom powder





6) 8 to 10 strands of saffron/Kesar





7) 8 to 10 chopped almonds

Here Is How To Make Gajar Ka Halwa

Start by adding ghee into a hot pan. Add the grated carrots once the ghee has heated, and cook on medium flame for 10 minutes. Once the carrots have cooked through, pour in almond milk or any milk of your choice and cook on medium heat for 5 to 8 minutes until the milk is fully absorbed into the carrots. Once the milk has absorbed, add in the sugar and mix well.





Now, add cardamom powder and saffron strands and mix again. Top this healthy and delicious halwa with crunchy chopped almonds. Serve hot and enjoy.

Let us know in the comments what you thought of Yasmin Karachiwala's delicious gajar ka halwa recipe.