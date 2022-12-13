Come winter and there are so many foods that are on our minds. Be it crunchy peanut chikki or some delicious soups, these are seasonal delights we cannot get enough of. In fact, winter is all about savouring warm, decadent desserts and this includes some comforting halwas as well. Gajar ka halwa (or carrot halwa) is also one such delightful halwa recipe that undoubtedly finds its way to our winter palate. Although it tastes amazing, a common problem is its tedious preparation which requires hours of slaving on the kitchen stove. Well, worry not! We have a new and unique gajar ka halwa recipe that can be made with just three ingredients and is completely beginner-friendly.

Winter desserts: Gajar ka halwa is a popular winter dessert.

Usually, gajar ka halwa or 'gajrela' as it is referred to sometimes, requires peeling and grating carrots very finely. These finely grated carrots are then boiled in a pan with milk, khoya and dry fruits. The boiling process continues till the entire milk evaporates, leaving behind a sticky and sweet dessert. The process is quite cumbersome and you have to keep stirring the gajar ka halwa to keep it from burning. But not anymore!

A popular YouTuber 'Cook With Parul' has shared this amazing recipe for 3-ingredient gajar ka halwa. She has taken the usual halwa recipe and given it a new twist, by simplifying the cooking process and making it much easier. Further, the halwa can be made once and stored for a month without going bad! So without further ado, let's get started with this recipe.

How To Make 3-Ingredient Gajar Ka Halwa And Store For A Month | Unique Gajar Halwa Recipe

First, take three carrots (250 grams approx.). Peel and wash them, and then cut them roughly into small bite-sized pieces. Now, add the carrot pieces to a grinder and add a cup of water to prepare a fine paste. Take a bowl and sieve the carrot mixture to remove the fibrous portion of it. Keep this carrot juice aside. Add half a cup of cornflour to the carrot juice to thicken it. Mix well and add red food colouring if required. Heat a kadhai on low-medium flame. Add one and a half cups of sugar and melt it into syrup. Now add the carrot mixture to this and keep stirring till a jelly-like consistency is obtained. Let the mixture thicken and add a pinch of cardamom powder. Add ghee in small portions to the halwa till it becomes even thicker. Remove the mixture from the heat and keep aside. Grease a baking tray and add butter paper at the bottom. Sprinkle some chopped pistachios or other dry fruits onto the halwa. Let it set at room temperature for half an hour. Cut into pieces and enjoy!

Watch The Full Recipe Of Unique Gajar Ka Halwa here: