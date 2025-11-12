From childhood street-side vendors to homemade fruit salads, guava has always held a special place in Indian homes. Its refreshing sweetness and nostalgic aroma instantly remind us of simpler times. But beyond being a humble fruit, guava hides a powerhouse of wellness within its green skin. In a world obsessed with superfoods like chia and avocado, this desi delight often gets overlooked. In fact, many experts now suggest eating it first thing in the morning. Eating guava on an empty stomach may seem like a simple ritual, but it can work wonders for your body in more ways than one. Here's what really happens and why you should make eating this fruit a morning habit.





Here's Why You Should Eat Guavas On An Empty Stomach

1. Boosts Digestion Naturally

As per a 2025 research paper, guavas are one of the richest natural sources of dietary fibre, which makes them excellent for supporting digestion. When you eat then on an empty stomach, the fibre and digestive enzymes in guava stimulate bowel movement and gently cleanse your intestines. Regular consumption of guavas might also help ease symptoms of indigestion.

2. Keeps Immune System Strong

Few fruits can match guava's vitamin C content. In fact, as per Healthline , at 103 mg of vitamin C, one guava provides more than double the reference daily intake (45 mg) for vitamin C, which is more an orange. This high vitamin C content enhances the body's natural defence mechanisms and helps fight infections, particularly during seasonal changes. When consumed on an empty stomach, the absorption of antioxidants and micronutrients is much higher. Over time, eating guavas on an empty stomach can help your body fight off common colds, flu, and fatigue, while keeping your energy levels consistently high throughout the day.

3. Manages Blood Sugar Effectively

Even though they are sweet, guavas have a remarkably low glycaemic index and are high in soluble fibre, which helps stabilise blood sugar levels, as per a 2016 research paper. Eating guava before meals or on an empty stomach slows the release of sugar into the bloodstream, preventing spikes and crashes. This makes guava a smart morning pick for those watching their sugar intake or aiming for better metabolic health.

4. Helps Keep Weight In Check

If you are looking for a healthy start to your day, guava is the perfect low-calorie snack. Since it is high in dietary fibre and water content, it keeps you full for longer and reduces the urge of unnecessary snacking later in the day. Eating it on an empty stomach may also boost metabolism, which can help your body burn calories efficiently. Plus, its natural sweetness satisfies cravings, making it a delicious yet guilt-free way to begin your morning on a light and nourishing note.

5. Gives Flawless Skin To You

Guava has an impressive antioxidant profile, packed with vitamin C, that helps fight oxidative stress that contributes to dullness and premature ageing. Consuming it on an empty stomach helps flush out impurities from the body, giving your skin a cleaner, more radiant look over time. It also promotes collagen production, which keeps your skin supple and youthful. So, you can think of eating guava on an empty stomach as part of your morning skincare routine from within.

6. Keeps Heart And Cholesterol Levels Healthy

As per a chapter published in The American Journal of Cardiology , guavas are a heart-friendly fruit. This is because they are rich in potassium, fibre and antioxidants that support heart health. Eating them on an empty stomach helps balance sodium and potassium levels in the body, which helps regulate blood pressure. Plus, the fibre present in this fruit binds to cholesterol in the gut, preventing its absorption and keeping your cholesterol levels in check.

Who Should Avoid Eating Guavas On An Empty Stomach

While guava suits most people, if you have a sensitive stomach or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), you should be cautious. This is because the high fibre content of this fruit can sometimes trigger discomfort, bloating, or cramps if consumed in excess or on an empty stomach.





And although guavas are good for diabetics, they should still monitor portion size and avoid overconsumption. The best way is to start with a small portion of guava and see how your body reacts to it.





How To Include Guavas In Your Diet

Photo: Pexels

If you are looking for delicious ways to include guavas in your diet, here are some easy ideas that will provide you with its goodness:





1. Guava Chaat: Slice ripe guava, sprinkle chaat masala and black salt for a tangy mid-morning snack.





2. Guava Smoothie: Blend guava with curd and honey for a refreshing and fibre-rich breakfast drink.





3. Guava Salad: Toss guava cubes with pomegranate seeds, mint, and a dash of lemon juice for a nutrient-packed salad.





4. Guava Juice: Freshly squeezed guava juice (without added sugar) makes for a hydrating post-workout drink.





5. Guava Chutney: Combine guava with coriander, green chilli, and lime for a delicious chutney that pairs beautifully with Indian meals.





Now you know how guavas benefit your body. So, go on, and include them in your diet!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.