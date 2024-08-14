A major component of healthy living is to have a well-balanced diet. Experts from around the world press on the importance of incorporating essential nutrients into every meal, starting right from breakfast. Among these nutrients, fibre often doesn't get the attention it deserves. This important component not only helps keep our digestive system happy but also helps maintain stable blood sugar levels. However, even though it has so many benefits, fibre is frequently overlooked in our breakfast choices, which results in us missing out on its health benefits. Is fibre really that important to include in our breakfast meals? Let's find out what the expert has to say about this.





Fibre For Breakfast: Good Or Not Good?

According to nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar, breakfast is often hailed as the most important meal of the day and should include all essential nutrients, with fibre being a key component. Skipping fibre at breakfast can lead to several health problems like fast ageing, digestive problems and not sufficient detoxification. Fibre is important in supporting a healthy gut, regulating blood sugar levels, and supporting the detox process. Without it, your digestive system might be disrupted, leading to discomfort and long-term problems.

How To Add Fibre To Your Breakfast?

If you're short on time in the morning, nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar recommends a simple yet effective solution: have one tablespoon of chia seeds soaked in water alongside your regular breakfast. This small but nutrient-dense ingredient will provide you with three to five grams of fibre, equivalent to one full bowl of vegetables. Chia seeds are not only rich in fibre but also essential nutrients, making them a great choice to increase your fiber intake.

Easy Tips To Boost Your Fibre Intake

Our bodies can't digest fibres so it passes through the small intestine into the colon and helps support our bowel health. Moreover, dietary fibre increases the weight and size of our stool and softens it. This ensures that we have a healthy and functioning digestive system. If you are looking for ways to include more fibre in your diet, then follow these tips:

1. Grains

Include more grains in your overall diet. Choose whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, whole wheat pasta, and oatmeal that are packed with fibre which won't just keep you full for a longer period but also keep digestive problems at bay.

2. Fruits And Vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are the easiest way to have more fibre in your diet. Make your plate as colourful as possible by including apples, oranges, berries, carrots, leafy greens, and broccoli in your meals. These are particularly high in fibre.

3. Nuts And Seeds

Instead of binging on ultra-processed, unhealthy snacks, eat nuts and seeds when you feel hungry between meals. These are packed not just with healthy fats but also protein and fibre which will keep you full and satiated for a long.

4. Legumes

Legumes, lentils and dal are rich in dietary fibres that are also light on the tummy. They can be added to soups, salads, gravies or even in tasty snacks like veggie burgers and tacos.





