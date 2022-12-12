Zero-waste cooking has been a part of world gastronomy for time immemorial. But it is just recently that the concept has grabbed our attention, especially during the months-long lockdown in 2020 and 2021. Today, we believe in the optimal usage of an ingredient - not just to reduce waste production, but also to enjoy its benefits to the fullest. That's right. Several studies from across the globe have found that fruit and vegetable peels store more nutrients than the parts we consume. One such fruit is anar (or pomegranate). Despite all the difficulties in peeling and eating the red pearls, the fruit has a dedicated fan following across ages. It is sweet and juicy and brimming with several health-benefiting properties. While much has already been spoken about the benefits of pomegranate, did you know, even the peels of pomegranate are extremely nutritious?! Yes, that's right! Full of antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, the peels can be included in your daily diet for overall health benefits. Wondering how? While there are many ways to do that, the easiest and best way to do it is to make its tea.





The recipe video of pomegranate peel tea was shared on Instagram by popular content creator Armen Adamjan. Armen showed how to make tea out of pomegranate peels. But, before getting into the recipe, let's find out the health benefits of consuming pomegranate peel tea.





Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of Pomegranate Peel Tea:

1. Boosts Immunity:

As mentioned earlier, pomegranate peel is loaded with antioxidant, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help boost immune health and treat sore throat, cough and common cold.

2. Promotes Detoxification:

Pomegranate is also loaded with vitamin C which helps the body flush out toxins and prevent the cells from any further damage. Proper detoxification of the body also helps purify the blood and prevent overall health.

3. Improves Gut:

Pomegranate peels contain tannins that are known to help reduce inflammation of the intestine and improve digestion and metabolism. These factors further help promote overall gut health.

4. Improves Skin-Health:

The vitamin C, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties etc in pomegranate peels are also known to help boost skin health. It is also known to hydrate the skin and restore its pH balance.

5. Protect Dental Health:

The peels are known to have anticaries effects that may help prevent several dental issues including mouth ulcers, caries, dental plaque et al.

How To Make Pomegranate Peel Tea:

Now that you are aware of the benefits of pomegranate peel tea, here is the recipe video of pomegranate tea.

Take the pomegranate peels and dry them. You can either soak the peels under the sun or bake in the microwave oven.

Transfer the peels to a blender and grind well.

Take an empty tea bag, pour one teaspoon of pomegranate peel powder in it and close.

Boil a cup of water, throw it in the bag and prepare yourself a cup of healthy tea in no time.

Watch the detailed recipe for pomegranate peel tea below:

Always remember, it is always better to consult an expert before making any change in your diet. Eat healthy, stay fit!











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.