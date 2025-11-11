Avocados are the ultimate multitaskers in the kitchen. They are creamy, nutrient-rich, and perfect for everything from guacamole to smoothie bowls. But if you've ever bought a batch only to find them turning brown before you can enjoy them, you're not alone. These delicate fruits have a frustratingly short window of ripeness, which makes proper storage essential. The good news? With a few smart tricks, you can extend their freshness and reduce waste. Whether you're a fan of ripe-and-ready avocados or prefer to stock up for later, knowing how to buy, store, and preserve them can make all the difference. Here's your complete guide to keeping avocados fresh for as long as possible.





How to Choose the Best Avocados

1. Check the colour and texture:

For Hass avocados, a dark green to nearly black skin usually signals ripeness. Bright green means they need more time.

2. Gentle squeeze test:

Hold the avocado in your palm and apply light pressure. If it yields slightly, it's ripe. Too soft? It's overripe.

3. Look under the stem:

Pop off the small stem cap. If it's green underneath, the avocado is good. Brown means it's past its prime.





Avocado can be used to make some deicious dishes.

How To Keep Avocados Fresh For A Long Time

Storage tips for unripe avocados:

Keep them at room temperature until they ripen. To speed things up, place them in a paper bag with a banana or apple-the ethylene gas accelerates ripening.

Storage tips for ripe avocados:

Once ripe, move them to the refrigerator. Cold slows down the ripening process, giving you an extra 3-5 days of freshness.





How to Store Cut Avocados

Use lemon or lime juice: The acidity helps prevent browning. Brush the exposed flesh with juice and wrap tightly in plastic or store in an airtight container.

Keep the pit in: If you're only using half, leave the pit in the unused portion-it reduces surface exposure.

Plastic wrap trick: Press plastic wrap directly against the flesh to minimise air contact.

Water bath method: Submerge the cut avocado in water and refrigerate. This creates an oxygen barrier and keeps it green for up to 48 hours.

Can You Freeze Avocados?

Yes, you can freeze them! Mash the avocado with a little lemon juice and store in freezer-safe bags. Perfect for smoothies or spreads later.





Extra Pro Tips:

Avoid storing avocados near onions-they can absorb strong odours.

If you have multiple avocados, stagger ripening by refrigerating some early and leaving others out.

We all love avocados for their creamy texture and neutral taste. This means they can be used to make various delicious dishes. If you are looking for exciting recipe ideas, check out our list of easy and yummy avocado recipes.