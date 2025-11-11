When the temperature drops, India's kitchens come alive with aromas of ghee, ginger, and roasted spices. From parathas sizzling on tavas to steaming bowls of khichdi, winter comfort food is practically a tradition. But if you are trying to eat clean, most warm Indian snacks can feel off-limits. The good news? You can still indulge without guilt. These healthy Indian winter snacks under 700 calories prove that nutrition and flavour can happily coexist. Each recipe brings warmth, protein, and nostalgia - perfect for anyone looking for low-calorie Indian comfort food that fuels the body while keeping the cravings satisfied. Think of it as your winter menu, reimagined with wellness in mind.





6 Desi Winter Snacks Under 500 Calories That Are Warm, Wholesome And Guilt-Free:

1. Tandoori Chicken Skewers – 250 Calories Per Serving

Tandoori chicken is India's OG high-protein comfort food — smoky, spiced, and incredibly satisfying. The yoghurt marinade keeps it juicy while reducing the need for oil. Perfect as a snack or a light dinner.

Ingredients:

200g boneless chicken breast, cut into cubes

2 tbsp hung curd

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

½ tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp cumin powder

½ tsp garam masala

1 tsp lemon juice

Salt to taste

Steps:

Mix all ingredients and marinate for at least 30 minutes.

Grill on skewers or bake at 200°C for 12–15 minutes, basting with minimal oil.

Serve hot with mint chutney and onion rings.

2. Moong Dal Chilla with Paneer Filling – 280 Calories Per Serving

This protein-packed Indian pancake is crisp on the outside, soft inside, and completely guilt-free. The moong dal provides plant protein, while paneer adds richness and calcium.





Ingredients:

½ cup soaked moong dal

1 green chilli

1 tsp ginger

Salt and turmeric to taste

50g grated paneer

Chopped onions and coriander

Steps:

Grind soaked dal with ginger and chilli to form a batter. Add salt and turmeric.

Heat a non-stick pan, pour a ladleful, and spread like a dosa.

Sprinkle paneer, onion, and coriander; fold and cook both sides till golden.

Serve with mint or tomato chutney.

3. Baked Samosas – 320 Calories Per 2 Pieces

Photo Credit: Pexels

Yes, samosas can be healthy too. Baking instead of deep-frying cuts the calories drastically, while the spicy potato-pea filling keeps it classic. Add some whole wheat flour for extra fibre.





Ingredients:

1 cup whole wheat flour

2 tsp oil

2 boiled potatoes, mashed

½ cup green peas

½ tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

½ tsp garam masala

Salt and lemon juice

Steps:

Prepare the dough with flour, salt, and oil; rest for 15 minutes.

For the filling, sauté cumin, peas, and ginger-garlic paste. Add potatoes, masala, and lemon juice.

Roll out dough, fill, and fold into cones.

Bake at 200°C for 20 minutes till golden.

4. Masala Sweet Potato Chaat – 260 Calories Per Bowl

Photo Credit: iStock

Sweet potatoes (shakarkandi) are a winter staple, and this roasted version turns them into a perfect snack. Packed with fibre, vitamin A, and natural sweetness, this chaat is a spicy-tangy bowl of joy.





Ingredients:

1 medium sweet potato, boiled and cubed

½ tsp chaat masala

¼ tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp lemon juice

Chopped onions, coriander, and pomegranate

Steps:

Roast the sweet potato cubes lightly in a pan till crisp at the edges.

Mix with chaat masala, chilli powder, and lemon juice.

Top with onions, coriander, and pomegranate seeds. Serve warm.

5. Bajra Khichdi with Vegetables – 400 Calories Per Bowl

Photo Credit: Freepik

Warm, earthy, and nourishing, bajra khichdi is the ultimate desi winter comfort bowl. Bajra (pearl millet) is rich in fibre and iron, and keeps you full for hours.





Ingredients:

½ cup bajra (soaked overnight)

¼ cup moong dal

1 cup chopped vegetables (carrot, beans, peas)

½ tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp turmeric powder

Salt and ghee (1 tsp)

Steps:

Heat ghee in a pressure cooker, add cumin seeds and turmeric.

Add vegetables, bajra, moong dal, and salt.

Add 3 cups water and pressure cook for 4 whistles.

Serve hot with a drizzle of ghee or yoghurt on the side.

6. Palak Paneer Bake – 480 Calories Per Serving

A healthier twist on a North Indian staple. Baking cuts down on oil while keeping all the rich flavour intact. Packed with protein, iron, and calcium, it is your warm winter hug in a dish.





Ingredients:

200g paneer, cubed

250g spinach leaves

1 onion, chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp garam masala

½ tsp cumin

1 tsp olive oil

Salt and lemon juice

Steps:

Blanch spinach, drain, and blend with garlic and lemon juice.

Sauté onion and tomatoes in oil, then add spinach puree, cumin, and garam masala.

Add paneer, mix gently, and bake at 180°C for 12 minutes until bubbling.

Serve hot with roti or on its own.

Final Thoughts

Winter snacking can be indulgent without being reckless. From tandoori chicken and moong dal chilla to baked samosas and bajra khichdi, each recipe is designed to comfort your soul while nourishing your body. These are flavours every Indian kitchen knows — now made lighter, cleaner, and calorie-smart.



So pull up a blanket, pour some masala chai, and enjoy these hearty winter snacks that warm you from the inside out.