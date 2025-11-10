“Food is art.” “Where passion meets the plate.” “Every dish is a canvas.” “Tasting excellence in every bite.” We have all heard these lines, yet rarely do we experience them in reality. The newly opened Riches' manages to turn these clichés into something tangible. Saying it impressed me would be underselling it. Riches' does not feel like another fine-dining spot trying too hard to prove its point. It feels like a place that genuinely understands what great food and great hospitality are supposed to be.





First Impressions: A Warm Welcome with Regal Charm

The first thing that hits you at Riches' is not the decor - it is the warmth. A cheerful host greeted us with such sincerity that it instantly set the tone for what was to follow. We were guided to our table with care, and the option of dining outdoors felt like a tempting idea for a slow afternoon or a winter dinner under the stars.

Then the interiors revealed themselves. Luxurious without being loud, they felt thoughtfully designed. The chandeliers above are not there for drama; they feel deliberate. The soft, golden lighting casts a flattering glow, the white marble bar and tabletops glisten subtly, and the balcony on the first floor adds that picture-perfect touch. The kind of place where you instinctively reach for your phone to click a photo before the food even arrives.





But what truly elevates Riches' is the service. In a space where contemporary European cuisine can sometimes border on cold formality, the staff here manage the impossible balance—polite yet personable, attentive without hovering, and knowledgeable without pretension. It feels less like service and more like hospitality done right.

The Feast: Layers of Flavour and Thought

The meal at Riches' is a deliberate, detail-driven experience. Every course feels like a carefully built story.

Amuse Bouche: Spicy Guacamole Taquitos

A tiny bite that packed a serious punch. The filo shell was crisp enough to crack audibly, giving way to a creamy guacamole with a kick of spice. The dusting of cheese powder was not just decoration—it added the perfect salty umami hit. It was a sign that the kitchen knows exactly what it is doing.

Cold Plate: Smoked Duck Umami Éclair

This one surprised me. A smoked duck éclair sounds like a gimmick, but it was anything but. The duck was rich and smoky, the choux pastry soft yet structured, and the tangy sweetness perfectly balanced the savoury notes. Every bite had a sense of precision. It was clever cooking without any show-off energy.

Hot Toddy

A warm pause between plates. Comforting and aromatic, this cocktail felt like the culinary equivalent of a hug. The spices lingered just long enough to make you thankful for Delhi's winter.

Hot Plate: Blooming Onion

At first glance, it looked like a classic. But it was executed with the kind of finesse that separates a crowd-pleaser from a chef's signature. Crispy, slightly sweet, with a tangy sauce that tied it together - it made something ordinary feel elevated.





Chicken Schnitzel à la Vodka with House Salad and Mash

The schnitzel was golden perfection—crisp outside, tender inside, and covered in a rich, cheesy vodka sauce that clung lovingly to every bite. The mash was butter-smooth, while the house salad cut through the richness with freshness and balance. It was comfort food redefined for the fine-dining world.

Pepperoni Pizza

Including pizza on a fine-dining menu is a bold move, but Riches' makes it work. The base was light, flaky, and not weighed down by grease. The spicy pepperoni met its match in the drizzle of hot honey, creating a perfect play between sweet, heat, and savoury. It was surprisingly sophisticated.

House Bread with Parmesan Rosemary Butter

This detail says everything about the restaurant's philosophy. Warm, freshly baked bread with butter that actually tasted like Parmesan and rosemary rather than just smelling of it. A small gesture, but deeply telling.

Lamb Chops

A highlight. The lamb was cooked to a flawless medium-rare—tender, juicy, and smoky. The pairing of squash purée and tangy labneh brought depth and contrast, making each bite feel thoughtfully composed.

The Grand Finale: Desserts with a Point of View

Umami Carrot Cake Tres Leches with Pickled Carrots and Pickled Red Chillies

This dish cemented Riches' as a restaurant that thinks differently. A carrot cake layered with umami undertones and pickled elements might sound experimental, but it worked brilliantly. Moist, flavourful, and not cloyingly sweet - it had complexity without confusion.





Chocolate Pot de Crème

Smooth, rich, and deeply satisfying. Made with premium Manam chocolate, this dessert delivered pure indulgence. The dark chocolate crunch underneath added contrast and texture. It was not trying to reinvent the wheel - it was perfecting it.

The Verdict: Riches' Sets a New Standard for Delhi Dining

What makes Riches' stand out is its consistency across every detail - the interiors, the service, and most importantly, the food. It is confident without arrogance, elegant without being sterile, and modern without losing warmth.





In a city overflowing with restaurants promising “contemporary dining,” Riches' does not need to shout about it. It quietly proves its point. Every plate, every texture, every interaction feels intentional. From that first smile at the door to the last spoonful of chocolate pot de crème, Riches' reminds you why dining out should still feel special.





This is not hype. It is craft, care, and conviction coming together beautifully.





Make your reservation soon. It is an experience worth having.





Where: Greater Kailash Part 3, Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash, New Delhi, Delhi 110048

Price for 2: Rs. 4000