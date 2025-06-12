As temperatures soar, so does our craving for juicy, refreshing fruits. But for people with diabetes, the sweet world of fruits often comes with caution. While many fruits contain natural sugars, not all of them are off-limits. In fact, several summer-special fruits offer hydration, fibre, and antioxidants without causing blood sugar spikes-if eaten in moderation. Nutritionist Shilpa Arora explains that diabetics need to be careful with fruit choices. She suggests going for fruits with a low glycaemic index and high fibre content. Here's a list of diabetic-friendly summer fruits that check all the right boxes.





Diabetes can be managed with a good diet.



Here Are 7 Summer Fruits For Diabetes Diet

1. Jamun (Indian Blackberry)

Jamun is a classic Indian summer fruit that's a favourite among diabetics. With a glycaemic index of just 25 and rich in compounds like jamboline, jamun helps convert starch into energy, potentially regulating blood sugar levels. Its seed powder is also used in Ayurvedic formulations for managing diabetes. Here's how to add jamun to a diabetes diet.

2. Guava

Crunchy and mildly sweet, guavas are low in calories and rich in dietary fibre, making them ideal for blood sugar management. The vitamin C content also helps reduce oxidative stress, which is higher in diabetics. Prefer the fruit whole rather than in juice form to retain the fibre.

3. Papaya

This tropical fruit is not only light on the stomach but also low on the glycaemic scale. It contains antioxidants like flavonoids that may improve insulin sensitivity. A small bowl of ripe papaya can help satisfy your sweet cravings without guilt.

4. Watermelon (In Moderation)

Yes, diabetics can eat watermelon but in small amounts. While it's high in sugar, it's also about 90% water, which helps with hydration. Pairing it with protein or fat (like a handful of nuts) can help stabilise blood sugar levels.

5. Plums

Plums are a juicy summer treat that offers fibre and antioxidants. Their glycaemic load is low when eaten in moderation. Plus, the skin contains polyphenols that may support better insulin response.

6. Peaches

Fresh peaches are a fragrant, nutrient-rich option with vitamin A, C, and potassium. Go for whole fruit rather than canned versions in syrup. They're hydrating and help boost immunity while being kind to your sugar levels.

7. Apples (Yes, They're in Season Too)

Though not exclusive to summer, apples are available year-round and are a safe choice. Their soluble fibre (pectin) helps slow down sugar absorption and keeps you full for longer.





Fruits should be an integral part of our diets.

Pro Diet Tips for Diabetics:

Portion control is key: Even low-GI fruits can raise blood sugar if eaten in excess.

Pair with protein or healthy fats: This helps in reducing post-meal glucose spikes.

Avoid fruit juices: Juices lack fibre and cause rapid sugar spikes.

Eat fruits in between meals: Not immediately after a big, carb-heavy meal.

Summer fruits don't have to be off the table for diabetics. With the right choices and mindful portions, you can enjoy seasonal flavours without compromising your health. As Nutritionist Shilpa Arora advises, "Choose fruits that are high in fibre and water, and enjoy them fresh and whole."