We all know our bodies work tirelessly to keep blood sugar levels in check. But when we indulge in that brownie or a hearty pasta dish, our pancreas springs into action, releasing insulin to handle the sugar. Overdoing it on sugar or carbs can make our blood thicker - a problem you definitely want to avoid. This sugar rush often leads to a crash, leaving you with cravings and feeling lethargic. Over time, these fluctuations can lead to serious health issues, including heart, kidney, or neurological problems. That's why keeping blood sugar levels stable is crucial for overall health. The good news? Small dietary changes can have a big impact.





If you're dealing with sugar spikes after meals, you're in the right place! Keep reading to learn about three foods that can help you keep those spikes in check.





Here Are Three Foods To Help Manage Sugar Spikes

Ayurvedic health coach Dr Dimple Jangda has shared three foods that can help reduce sugar spikes and pre-diabetic symptoms.

1. Lemons

Lemons are a kitchen staple in India, and they can work wonders if you're trying to manage sugar spikes. Packed with vitamin C and boasting a low glycemic index, lemons are a great addition to your diet. According to Dr Jangda, the fibres in lemons slow down carbohydrate digestion, which in turn slows the release of glucose into your bloodstream. This can help prevent sudden sugar spikes after meals. A simple way to include lemons in your diet is by drinking a glass of lemon water before or after meals.

2. Blackberries/Black Plums

Blackberries or black plums, known as kala jamun in India, are rich in bioactive compounds that improve insulin sensitivity, making them essential for managing blood sugar levels. With their low glycemic index, these berries release glucose into the bloodstream gradually, helping to prevent sugar spikes. To keep your blood sugar levels in check, try incorporating blackberries or black plums into your diet-perhaps with a pinch of salt for added flavor.

3. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a common spice in Indian kitchens, but did you know it can also help regulate blood sugar levels? Dr. Jangda notes that cinnamon contains a compound that mimics insulin, helping your body use glucose more effectively and reducing blood sugar levels. Drinking a glass of water infused with a pinch of cinnamon before meals can help stabilize glucose levels. You can also sprinkle cinnamon on fruits or add it to your morning oatmeal for an extra boost of flavor while keeping your blood sugar in check.

5 Tips To Manage Blood Sugar Levels Naturally

Now that you know which foods can prevent sudden blood sugar spikes, here are some additional tips to naturally keep your levels in balance:

1. Start Your Day with a Wholesome Breakfast

Managing blood sugar levels begins with a nutritious breakfast. A healthy morning meal can regulate your metabolism and help keep your blood sugar in check.

2. Include Protein and Fiber in Your Diet

A balanced breakfast should include carbs, fiber, protein, and essential vitamins and minerals. While some people avoid carbs and proteins, thinking they'll spike blood sugar, it's all about moderation. Opt for whole grains, cereal fibers, proteins, and healthy fats in controlled portions.

3. Skip Sugary Foods in the Morning

It's common to reach for packaged fruit juices or sweetened cereals in the morning, but these are packed with sugar and can cause a quick spike in blood sugar levels. Try to avoid them.

4. Watch Your Caffeine Intake

Cut back on your morning coffee if you're looking to control blood sugar levels. Regularly consuming high amounts of caffeine can impair insulin sensitivity, especially in people with type 2 diabetes. It can also lead to dehydration.

5. Stay Hydrated

Drinking enough water each day is crucial. Staying hydrated not only helps your body function well but also helps manage fluctuating blood sugar levels, preventing potential damage to your kidneys, nerves, and cardiovascular system.

